Kumar Sangakkara Says IPL 2020 Will Secure Livelihood Of Everyone Associated With The Game

Kumar Sangakkara has said that the IPL 2020 will secure livelihood for all the people who are associated with the game that include the players, groundsmen, broadcasters, etc. The 13th edition of the cash-rich event will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. The complete fixture of the tournament will be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) next week.

'It has a huge positive impact': Kumar Sangakkara

“Now, we see the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the way cricket is played in bio-secure environments and at closed stadia where the public has no access. But the fact that millions around the world have access to sporting spectacles through TV, streaming devices has a huge positive impact in terms of mindset, in terms of mental wellbeing, in terms of inspiring young people to take up this wonderful sport", said Sangakkara while speaking to India Today.

“Also, like you said, everyone whose livelihood is connected to this. Not just the players, but also the service providers, the broadcasters and the journalists, even the groundsmen and groundswomen around the world, everyone who is connected, it has a huge positive impact. And especially, for the UAE, if the IPL is played there, the knock-on effect on the local economy there will be extremely huge. For the cricketers, and everyone connected to that, it will be a huge sigh of relief that, yes their livelihood is secure,” the legendary wicket-keeper batsman added.

IPL 2020 to be held in UAE

With the ICC T20 World Cup being postponed, sources have confirmed that the much-anticipated IPL 2020 is all set to begin on September 19 in the UAE. The 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held till November 8. The franchises will travel to the Middle-Eastern country 25 days before the first match to enter the bio-secure bubble.

The seventh season of the IPL, in 2014, was held in UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champions. A part of the tournament was held outside India due to the 2014 General elections being held at the same time. This will be the third time the IPL will be hosted outside the country. The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the 2009 General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had beaten the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller.

