Sania Mirza Wishes Controversial Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali's Wife On Birthday

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is under self-isolation due to the extended India lockdown, on Thursday posted a tweet and wished Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali's wife Samiya on her birthday. Sania sent birthday wishes on a tweet posted by Hasan Ali for his wife on her birthday. Sania Mirza, in her tweet, asked Hasan Ali to wish his wife on her behalf. Hasan Ali got married to Indian-origin girl Samiya Arzoo last year in Dubai. Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, had also sent a tweet congratulating Hasan Ali on his wedding.

Wish Samiya from me ❤️ lots of love https://t.co/hqTmMzBNVz — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 16, 2020

Hasan Ali's birthday message for wife Samiya Arzoo

Hasan Ali, in his tweet, not only wished his wife on her birthday, but also wished many more years of happiness for her. Hasan Ali has not played for Pakistan since the 2019 World Cup in England due to his battle with injuries. The pacer was also ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka earlier in 2020 due to fractured ribs.

To my wife my soulmate and my love 🤗 happy birthday to you Samiya 🎂❤️



Wish you many more years of happiness in sha Allah 😘 pic.twitter.com/naLQt0noxn — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) April 15, 2020

Sania Mirza trolls husband Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik recently completed a decade of marriage and the tennis star wished her husband, which was considered by many fans as cute and comical. Sania Mirza posted a picture which she captioned the famous ‘Expectation vs Reality’ meme, the first one being expectation and the other reality, and how a decade of being married looked.

Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik 😌🤗

A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality 😅😂

Swipe right for reality ➡️ pic.twitter.com/z7i1G5yrMH — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2020

Hasan Ali controversy on Wagah border

Though he married an Indian girl, Hasan Ali isn't very popular in the country. Back in 2018, a Hasan Ali controversy that made the headlines was when the cricketer was termed a "cartoon character" for mocking the Border Security Force during the flag-lowering ceremony at the Attari-Wagah Border. A video had gone viral in which Hasan Ali walked into the drill and was seen patting his thigh, raising arms like Rangers and celebrated with his wicket-taking gesture.

