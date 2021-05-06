Sanjana Ganesan Birthday, Salary, Jasprit Bumrah Love Story And Top Moments On TV

Popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan has become a household name with her association with the popular Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. The television personality, who tied the knot with star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah in March this year, rang in her 30th birthday on Thursday, May 6. Here we take a look at the Sanjana Ganesan IPL career along with the Sanjana Ganesan salary. We also dive deeper into her personal life on the 30th Sanjana Ganesan birthday.

Sanjana Ganesan birthday: Jasprit Bumrah wishes his wife in an adorable way

A look at the Sanjana Ganesan IPL career

Ganesan is one of India's most well-known sports journalists. She has interviewed several sportspersons at award ceremonies and talk shows throughout her illustrious career as a sports anchor. She also hosted a handful of exclusive talk shows for the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. Sanjana was the presenter of KKR's The Knight Club, a program where supporters of the two-time IPL champions could share their thoughts on the team. The Sanjana Ganesan IPL stints in the past used to pit her directly against her husband, who is an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team.

Sanjana Ganesan in Splitsvilla

The 30-year-old appeared in the popular reality TV show in 2014. Ganesan was a part of the 7th season but had left the show due to an injury. She had been paired opposite the contestant Ashwini. She had then returned during the Grand Finale and moments from the decision to quit and another when she was seen fuming and getting emotional at the ‘King’ for a sexist comment was captured in the video.

The Sanjana Ganesan Jasprit Bumrah love story

India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took to his social media accounts to announce his marriage with Sanjana Ganesan on Monday, March 15. The couple tied the knot in Goa, and both of them shared pictures from their ceremony on their Instagram account. While not much is known about their love story, an old interview featuring the two went viral soon after they announced their wedding.

Sanjana Ganesan salary and net worth

According to thewikifeed.com, the Sanjana Ganesan net worth is estimated to be around INR 7.3 crore. Her net worth comprises the salary she receives from the Star Sports Network as a sports presenter. She has also been a part of reality TV shows, where she gained popularity by appearing in Splitsvilla's season 7. Moreover, the Sanjana Ganesan Jasprit Bumrah combined net reportedly stands at a whopping INR 37 crore (approx).

