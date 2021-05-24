Sanjana Ganesan Blends Well With Jasprit Bumrah's Family As Fans Laud Couple; See Picture

Indian bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been immensely active on social media since the untimely suspension of the IPL 2021. The right-arm quick has won netizens over with adorable posts for his wife Sanjana Ganesan. Bumrah tied the knot with popular sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15.

Jasprit Bumrah's latest Instagram post featuring his family floors fans

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan were away from each other for a major part of the last couple of months due to work commitments. While Bumrah was playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 before it got suspended, Sanjana was a presenter with the Star Sports Network for the tournament. However, with IPL 2021 suspended, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have reunited after staying away from each other for over a month due to the IPL 2021.

On Sunday, Bumrah took to Instagram and uploaded yet another picture that featured Sanjana. However, this time around the photo also featured Bumrah's mother, sister and brother-in-law. Everyone in the photo was all smiles as they seemed to enjoy the family time, something which they have missed due to both Bumrah and Sanjana's work obligations. According to the caption of the post, the picture seems to be clicked at the Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah house.

As expected, Jasprit Bumrah's latest post that featured his whole family was flooded with comments. Several reactions poured in as fans showered love on the post and lauded the couple. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage

Ahead of Jasprit Bumrah marriage, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the internet and there was a lot of curiosity around the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife name' on social media. The cricketer put an end to all the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife' conjectures on March 15 and finally confirmed his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan by directly dropping their wedding pictures along with a heartfelt caption.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah a vital part of the India squad for WTC Final 2021 and his performance will be crucial in India's chances of winning the contest. The WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

SOURCE: JASPRIT BUMRAH INSTAGRAM