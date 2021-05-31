Sanjana Ganesan Posts Throwback Picture But Leaves Fans Stumped; Here Is Why

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan, who actively features as a TV presenter for Star Sports India, has recently taken her social media game up a notch after the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Sanjana Ganesan was previously seen covering the IPL 2021 on television but prior to that, her marriage to Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made social media explode. In the last two months, both Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have kept their fans updated about their lives through social media.

Sanjana Ganesan's latest Twitter post receives Jasprit Bumrah mentions

On Monday, Ganesan took to Twitter and shared an aesthetic throwback picture of herself from a beach. In the photo, Sanjana who is all smiles is wearing a beautiful floral dress and is a sight to behold. Here's a look at Sanjana Ganesan's post.

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as fans showered the photo with love. However, there was a certain section of who mentioned Bumrah in the comments section. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Let bumrah concentrate on WTC final..you must don't post ur pics on social media otherwise he watches you only😭😡not WTC final — aravindh (@aravindhan55) May 31, 2021

Bumrah Yorker is more beautiful than any other pictures — Sachinkumar (@Sachin62053) May 31, 2021

Booom boom😁😂 — Nirmal Ambedkar (@NirmalAmbedkar) May 31, 2021

Don't ever ask Bumrah to throwback! He will throw it very hard — Manogna (@manogna273) May 31, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah marriage

Ahead of the Jasprit Bumrah marriage, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the internet and there was a lot of curiosity around the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife name' on social media. The cricketer put an end to all the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife' conjectures on March 15 and finally confirmed his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan by directly dropping their wedding pictures along with a heartfelt caption. The Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan pictures so far have made fans call them an adorable couple.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah a vital part of the India squad for WTC Final 2021 and his performance will be crucial in India's chances of winning the contest. The WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

Jasprit Bumrah net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Jasprit Bumrah net worth is estimated to about INR 29 crore. The Indian pace bowling star's major sources of income are his annual contracts with the BCCI and the Mumbai Indians IPL team. One of just three players to make it to the Indian Cricket Board's A+ contract category and the only bowler to make it to this list, Bumrah earns a heft sum of INR 7 crore from this association each year.

In addition to this, he also makes INR 7 crore from his deal with the 5-time IPL winning side, the Mumbai Indians, where he makes up the core of the side's bowling lineup. His total earnings from the cash-rich league alone come out to be a massive INR 32.90 crores. In addition to his earnings from cricket, Jasprit Bumrah also endorses several brands and has appeared in advertisements for Dream11, Cultsport, Estrolo, Asics, BOAT etc.

Disclaimer: The above Jasprit Bumrah net worth information has been sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

SOURCE: SANJANA GANESAN INSTAGRAM