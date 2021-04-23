Sanjana Ganesan Reveals Favourite Pastime During IPL 2021 Duties, Jasprit Bumrah Replies

The marriage of Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan took social media by storm when the couple announced their wedding on March 15 on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in Goa and since then have shared many adorable moments on social media which have made the fans be in awe of the Jasprit Bumrah marriage. One such moment happened when Sanjana Ganesan shared a picture of herself on Instagram which got a loving reply in the form of emojis from Jasprit Bumrah.

Sanjana Ganesan shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption saying, “Find good light, take great photos". Sanjana Ganesan is a presenter with the Star Sports Network and can be seen on BYJU’s cricket live show. Jasprit Bumrah is currently in the Mumbai Indians bio-bubble. The two are fulfilling their respective duties away from each other at the moment.

Sanjana Ganesan's Instagram post has husband's attention

It seems as though taking quality pictures has been Sanjana Ganesan's favourite pastime since the studio she works in offers some great lighting. Jasprit Bumrah replied to her post in the comments section by posting two heart emojis. Fans could feel the love brewing between the celebrity couple even though they are apart from each other.

Earlier Jasprit Bumrah had posted a picture on Instagram celebrating his one month anniversary. The Jasprit Bumrah marriage with Sanjana Ganesan is seen as a dream marriage by fans. Jasprit Bumrah's wedding picture on Bumrah’s Instagram account has received over 2.9 million likes and over 39.6 comments so far.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan net worth

Jasprit Bumrah’s tenure with the Mumbai Indians has skyrocketed his career, both on and off the field. According to insidesport.com, Mumbai Indians had first purchased Bumrah in 2013 for INR 10 lakh. He is currently being paid INR 7 crore by the franchise. Bumrah is also a part of the A+ Grade of BCCI’s player list 2021 which pays him an annual salary of INR 7 crore as well. According to acknowledge.com, Bumrah’s net worth is estimated to be around INR 37 crore as of 2021.

According to thewikifeed.com, the Sanjana Ganesan net worth is estimated to be around INR 7.3 crore. Her net worth comprises the income she receives from the Star Sports Network as a sports presenter. She also presented KKR's show "The Knight Club" and has appeared in Splitsvilla Season 7.

IPL 2021 live telecast

The IPL 2021 live telecast is set to have the Mumbai Indians go against the Punjab Kings on Friday, 23 April. The live encounter can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

