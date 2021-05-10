Sanjana Ganesan, Sagarika Ghatge Highlight MI's Wives & Girlfriends Photo, Fans React

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of titles won. The Men in Blue and Gold have five titles to their name that they won in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. One of the major reasons behind Mumbai's unparalleled success is the camaraderie and close bonds between the players, something which is quite evident on the field.

Mumbai Indians upload photo of WAGs of its players featuring Sanjana Ganesan and Ritika Sajdeh

While the unity of Mumbai Indians players on the field is for all to see, they are equally supported by their wives and girlfriends who are also like a close-knit family. On Sunday, the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians posted a photo that featured wives and girlfriends of the MI players. The photo was highlighted by Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan and Zaheer Khan's wife, Sagarika Ghatge. Mumbai Indians captioned the post, "The bond we call #OneFamily Until next time!"

As soon as the photo was uploaded, fans showered it with love. Several reactions poured in as fans called Mumbai Indians the most glamorous team. The post has received over half a million likes and over 750 comments till now. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the Mumbai Indians' post featuring the WAGs of their players.

The MI team consists of several high-profile couples like skipper Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan are a new couple who have already won fans over with their impeccable chemistry. Besides Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge are also among the most popular couples from the MI squad.

Mumbai Indians campaign before IPL suspension

The Mumbai-based franchise had a mixed start to their IPL 2021 campaign. After getting beaten in the tournament opener by Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit Sharma's men went on to win two on a trot as they defeated KKR and SRH. However, their next two games against DC and PBKS ended up in losses. Mumbai then went on to make a solid comeback as they trounced RR and arch-rivals CSK in successive games before the IPL 2021 was called off. At the time of IPL suspension, Mumbai Indians were placed at the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins and three losses from seven games.

SOURCE: MUMBAI INDIANS INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.