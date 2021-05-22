Sanjana Ganesan Shows Off Stylish Dance Moves, Fans Tease Her With Hilarious Question

With the IPL 2021 suspended until further notice and all player back home, Indian sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan gave fans a rare look into her life at home. A former model, Ganesan shot into the limelight after her work with Star Sports during the Cricket World Cup in 2019 and now with her marriage to premier Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. Usually an immensely private couple, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have been pretty liberal in their photo drops since their return home post the IPL.

Sanjana Ganesan impresses with her dance skills

Hungry for more insight into their lives, Sanjana Ganesan’s latest post has left fans asking just one question - where is Jasprit Bumrah? Seen dancing along to MC Zaac, Anitta and Tyga's 'Desce Pro Play (PA PA PA)' as she endorses a pair of Sony earbuds on Instagram, Ganesan's video is now full of comments asking for more Jasprit Bumrah content on her feed. Fans may well get their wish as Ganesan and Bumrah are likely to travel to the UK together in June this year. Meanwhile, according to the latest IPL news, the BCCI is looking to move around the India vs England series to accommodate the remainder of the IPL 2021 this year.

Sanjana Ganesan net worth

According to thewikifeed.com, the Sanjana Ganesan net worth is estimated to be around INR 7.3 crore. This figure comprises the salary she receives from the Star Sports Network as a sports presenter and her earnings from her association with the Kolkata Knight Riders - where she is the presenter of the "The Knight Club" show. A former model, Ganesan has appeared on MTV's Splitsvilla Season 7. With her recent surge in popularity, the 29-year-old has now started receiving various endorsement offers on social media, further augmenting her net worth.

Jasprit Bumrah net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Jasprit Bumrah net worth is estimated to about INR 29 crores. The Indian pace bowling star's major sources of income are his annual contracts with the BCCI and the Mumbai Indians IPL team. One of just three players to make it to the Indian Cricket Board's A+ contract category and the only bowler to make it to this list, Bumrah earns a heft sum of INR 7 crores from this association each year.

In addition to this, he also makes INR 7 crores from his deal with the 5-time IPL winning side, the Mumbai Indians, where he makes up the core of the side's bowling lineup. His total earnings from the cash-rich league alone come out to be a massive INR 32.90 crores. In addition to his earnings from cricket, Jasprit Bumrah also endorses several brands and has appeared in advertisements for Dream11, Cultsport, Estrolo, Asics, BOAT etc.

Disclaimer: The above Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan net worth information has been sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

