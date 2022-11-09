Popular TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan took to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday and lashed out at an online troll. 31-year-old Ganesan is married to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and is currently employed by the ICC. She is currently in Australia, covering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, as Team India gears up to face England in the second semi-final on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval, Sanjana shared a beautiful picture of herself from the venue. “The weather in Adelaide at the moment is B-E-A-utiful!” she captioned the post. However, a troll tried to spoil her day by trash-talking in the comments sections, before getting a befitting reply from Ganesan herself.

Sanjana Ganesan’s response to the user who trolled her in comments

In a now-deleted comment on Instagram, the troll asked Ganesan about how she 'managed to marry' the Team India star pacer. The TV presenter was in no mood to take the matter lightly and she hit back with a similar yet fiery response.

Sanjana Ganesan calls out troll, slams 'hypocrisy'

While Sanjana’s reply quickly became viral among fans, the user later deleted the comment. At the same time, she also put out a story on her Instagram profile, calling out the troll for his behaviour. “Today, I hit back at a troll, just one, with a comment that matched the energy he was trying to send my way. His response was to instantly delete the comment, REPORT my comment and turn his profile private, because clearly he was upset by this episode,” Ganesan wrote.

She further levelled allegations about the troll, saying she can’t keep quiet on the matter. "My question now is, if you're a troll and you can't take ONE SINGLE NEGATIVE COMMENT 'in your stride' then why am I expected to keep quiet and ignore the hundreds of hurtful comments left on my profile by people just like him everyday? What is this hypocrisy where it's okay if you do it but not okay if I just return the favour?” she added.

In conclusion of her thoughts, Jasprit Bumrah’s better-half said people should think twice before saying anything on social media. “And if it's something you'd not like to hear about yourself then chances are you shouldn't be saying or typing it at all. Love and light Sanjana,” she said. Meanwhile, this is not the first time Ganesan expressed her views against online bullying publicly.