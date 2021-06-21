Sanjana Ganesan's Comical Observation Over Seeing Her Latest Photos Leaves Fans In Splits

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan, who actively features as a TV presenter for Star Sports India, has recently taken her social media game up a notch after the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Sanjana Ganesan was previously seen covering the IPL 2021 on television but prior to that, her marriage to Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made social media explode. In the last two months, both Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have kept their fans updated about their lives through social media.

Sanjana Ganesan's pictures with Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Gavaskar and Nasser Hussain leaves fans in stitches

The popular presenter is currently in Southampton where she is covering the WTC Final 2021 action. On Sunday, Ganesan took to Instagram and amused her fans with another comical post. Ganesan posted three different pictures of herself where she is seen involved in discussions with Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Gavaskar and Nasser Hussain.

Notably, in a couple of photos, Ganesan's eyes were closed as the images were clicked. Referring to the same, she wrote, "Spent the day chatting with all these greats of the sport and having pictures taken with my eyes closed". Here's a look at Sanjana Ganesan's latest Instagram post that left fans in stitches.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah hasn't had the best of starts to the WTC Final 2021. The right-arm quick bowled 11 overs on Day 3 where he gave away 34 runs and failed to pick up a single wicket. Moreover, he was India's most expensive bowler as he leaked runs at a rate of 3.1. A lot will depend on his performance if India are to wrap the New Zealand innings as quickly as possible. The Kiwis are currently in the driver's seat with their scoreboard reading 101/2 as they look to go past India's 217.

WTC Final live streaming details

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada). Fans can also enjoy WTC Final live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, major moments and clips from the game will be available on Facebook & ICC website/app. To catch India vs New Zealand live scores, fans have to keep a tab and the BCCI's and Blackcaps' social media handles.

IMAGE SOURCE: SANJANA GANESAN INSTAGRAM