Sanjay Bangar Counters MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh's Call For Mental Conditioning Coaches

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar recently gave his take on MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh’s call for hiring permanent and specialist mental conditioning coaches for Indian cricket players. Bangar, who represented India between 2001 and 2004 as a player before taking up a coaching gig for the ‘Men in Blue’, is of the opinion that there is no need for mental conditioning coaches in the team. He further stated that coaches already spend a lot of time with players and they tend to double up as mental conditioning coached as well these days.

Sanjay Bangar’s take on mental conditioning coaches after MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh’s call

In an appearance on Star Sports' Cricket Connected, Sanjay Bangar stated that since coaches tend to spend a lot of time with cricketers, such players develop a trust with their particular coach. He continued that it is very important for a player and a coach to develop a trusting relationship as it helps the player to confide his insecurities to the coach. Sanjay Bangar also expressed confidence that by conveying such trust, confidentiality is maintained by the coach regarding the innermost feelings of the player.

MS Dhoni cites the importance of mental conditioning coaches

Earlier, MS Dhoni said that dealing with mental illness is a “big issue” in India. Even though the veteran appears to be cool on the field, the 2011 World Cup winning captain admitted that he feels a “bit scared” just like everyone else but does not know how to deal with it. In an interactive session organised by MFORE, MS Dhoni underlined the importance of appointing mental conditioning coaches as permanent members of the team management. He believed that if such coaches remain with players at all times in the camp, they can fully understand the key aspect of the areas that are affecting the performances of the players.

Yuvraj Singh echoing MS Dhoni’s call

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also recently vouched for appointing a mental conditioning coach for the ‘Men in Blue’. Yuvraj Singh was of the opinion that such a move would enable the players, especially the youngsters, to perform even better on the field.

