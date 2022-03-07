Sanjay Bangar Reveals 'biggest Challenge' He Faced With Ace Spinner R Ashwin

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar spoke about the biggest challenge he faced while working with R Ashwin. Bangar, on a discussion with Star Sports, said that the biggest challenge was that Ashwin used to come into every tournament with different thinking or wanting to do something different.

"He continuously thinks about his bowling. Mostly my discussions with him have not been about bowling but about batting. My biggest challenge with R Ashwin was that he came into every series with a different thinking or doing something different and then to get him back to his former self." he said.

When asked to comment on R Ashiwn's bowling performance in India vs Sri Lanka 1st Mohali Test, Sanjay Bangar said "If we see the last two years, there was a time in between when he tried to bowl a lot with a front-on action, he had to use his body a lot more that time but here he was bowling absolutely side-on, the loading position was good, the way he started his career."

R Aswin performed admirably well first scoring 61 runs and combine it with good performances with the ball picking up six wickets across two innings of the match. Ashwin on Sunday said he had never thought of overtaking legendary Kapil Dev's Test wicket haul when he began his career and he is grateful of what the game has given him so far.

'He causes a lot of problems for the batters'

Lauding the spinner for his performances he added "He relied more on his stock delivery and took the maximum wickets with that, he didn't use the carrom ball or leg-spin much in this Test match. The more he relies on his conventional stock ball, he becomes all the more dangerous and causes a lot of problems for the batters. I feel if he continues bowling like this, it will be very difficult to bat against him and to score runs off his bowling."

Meanwhile, ahead of the IND vs SL 2nd Test, Axar Patel has been drafted into the Indian squad with Kuldeep Yadav being released from the squad. The team management has also sent back second batting coach Apurva Desai, trainer Anand Date and physio Partho back to the National Cricket Association.