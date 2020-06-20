Manjrekar Wants Rahane To Return To Form; Rahul To Take The Mayank Route To Test Side

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opined on Ajinkya Rahane's form with the bat in the recent years and felt that he still deserved to keep the number five spot on the Test side. Rahane's run with the bat in the red-ball format of the game has not been up to the mark but the Indian commentator believes that the right-handed batsman is still the best man for India in Tests at number five. Further, Manjrekar elaborated on how KL Rahul wouldn't be the ideal replacement for Rahane yet, pointing out that he had a long way to go in domestic cricket before cementing his spot in the squad for the longer format of the game.

Manjrekar says Rahane can continue to bat at no. 5

Responding to fans queries on his YouTube channel, Sanjay Manjrekar explained that KL Rahul's success in the white-ball format of the game cannot translate to him making a breakthrough in the Test side, citing his recent outing with the West Indies where he faced backlash for a poor string of scores. Manjrekar said that despite Rahane's form dipping over the past two years, he expects the right-handed batsman return to fine touch soon and that based on the runs he had under his belt, he couldn't be replaced by KL Rahul who still had a long way to go. Citing Mayank Agarwal's route to Team India, the Indian commentator explained that Rahul had to 'score a truckload of runs' in the domestic season before cementing his spot in India's Test XI.

"KL Rahul has been brilliant at number five. Yes granted, Rahane doesn't look the same player he was in the first two years of his Test career and I would like to see that kind of form coming back," Manjrekar said in his YouTube channel where he was answering questions posted by his twitter followers. "It comes in little sparse, sometimes, but not as consistently as he would like. But based on his runs that he has got, I don't think it is right to think of Rahul at number five in Test matches," added Manjrekar, who played 37 tests.

"The last time he (Rahul) played Test cricket, he wasn't that impressive and let's not get too carried away with a batsman getting runs in T20 and 50 overs cricket and push into Test match cricket. "So, (for) KL Rahul to nudge the Indian batsman at the test level in the middle-order, he will have to get a truckload of runs at the domestic level, just like (Mayank) Agarwal did to get in the Indian team," he explained.

