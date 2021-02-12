Sanjay Manjrekar Backed By Fans For Claiming R Ashwin Needs To Emulate Ravindra Jadeja

England, on the back of skipper Joe Root’s majestic batting special in Chennai, defeated India by 227 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. Several questions were raised regarding the nature of the pitch at Chennai. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar described the pitch as a “flat turner” and also cited his reasons behind India’s heavy defeat.

India vs England Test series: Virat Kohli & co. go 1-0 down in series

Sanjay Manjrekar blames R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem’s fitness for defeat

Not just pacers, spinners too need to get stronger to get more out of slow and unresponsive pitches. https://t.co/rabxsBIu4E — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 11, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar certainly enlightened many of his followers on Twitter by claiming India lost the first Test at Chennai because of the “fitness of their spinners”. He believes that Indian spinners, namely R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem and Kuldeep Yadav do not have the “physical strength”, unlike Indian speedsters and batsmen who look “world-class on the field”.

Fans also pointed out that Sanjay Manjrekar had praised Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in his latest column by believing that his overall fitness is the reason behind his success in Test cricket and asked the likes of R Ashwin to learn from him. Many of them agreed with Manjrekar's assessment, claiming that India should rather play 3 fast bowlers rather than an extra spinner if they aren't able to trouble the English batsmen much.

Completely agree on this. Especially Nadeem struggled bigtime. Although Kuldeep’s omission is questioned, he too have struggled. Washington was included for same reason but somehow, he lacked control as well. — Sitansu Mishra (@Sitansutweets) February 11, 2021

I agree with you. Three spinners theory seldom works. I prefer Hardik(if he bowls) over a third spinner . — Nilim Saikia (@NilimSaikia10) February 11, 2021

India should go with 3 fast bowlers siraj,shardul or bhumrah,ishant and 2 premium spinners ashwin and kuldeep thats they way to go! — RampageQ9 (@RampageQ09) February 11, 2021

Now from next test onwards, bring fast bowlers when root comes to the crease.until he gets out only fast bowlers need to bowl.for rest of the batsmen we need our spinners to ramp it up .@RaviShastriOfc — VijZiRedDy (@vijzi) February 11, 2021

Engl batted for 82.4 overs more than Ind in first test

Without Ashwin nd Jadeja bowling together,Indian spinners require pace in the pitch to get onn from day 1

Indian batsman shd bat better against spin but only a rank square turner will not allow Eng to bat that long in Chennai — Namra Patel 🇮🇳 (@Namra9496) February 11, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja injury update

Coming to the Ravindra Jadeja injury update, the cricketer has been ruled out of the entire India vs England Test series. He is yet to recover from the thumb injury he sustained during the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in January. In Jadeja’s absence, here is a look at the complete Indian line-up for their ongoing Test series against England.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Jadeja vs Manjrekar feud

Sanjay Manjrekar mentioning Ravindra Jadeja came as a surprise for many as the former Indian batsman has been quite critical of the all-rounder. Back during the 2019 World Cup in England, the commentator said that he is not a fan of Jadeja and even called him a “bits and pieces” player. Later, Manjrekar was subjected to much criticism from fans of the senior all-rounder.

Image source: BCCI Twitter and PTI

