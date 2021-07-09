Sanjay Manjrekar Backs India To Pick Ishan Kishan Ahead Of Sanju Samson For SL Series

With the threat of COVID-19 is looming over India's limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar opined that the Men in Blue should pick Ishan Kishan ahead of Sanju Samson. With BCCI sending a team of white-ball specialists for a limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid has already clarified that it is not necessary that every cricketer will get a chance to play in the island nation.

Sanjay Manjrekar on Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson

Notably, in the 20-man squad, BCCI has selected two wicket-keeper batsmen namely Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. Now, Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Ishan Kishan should be preferred ahead of Sanju Samson when India faces Sri Lanka in the limited-overs series.

Sanjay Manjrekar said, "Ishan Kishan is my choice, purely because I am going for the more consistent batter. In ODI cricket keeping is not as crucial as it is in Test matches, in T20s it is not that vital, so you are really making a choice of a better batter," said Manjrekar as reported by PTI.

"Samson is incredible when he gets going, there is nobody better than him but consistency is a very important criteria for me and that is where I would like to back somebody like Ishan Kishan before I look at Sanju Samson," added Manjrekar.

Sanjay Manjrekar on Suryakumar Yadav

Sanjay Manjrekar also opined that Suryakumar Yadav was an ideal candidate for the number three slot since skipper Virat Kohli was likely to open at the top of the order with Rohit Sharma in the T20 WC.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had opened for the first time in the fifth match of the T20 series against England in March earlier this year and stitched a 94-run partnership.

"Yes, I think he (Surya) is one of the front-runners, especially with the news coming out that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are going to be India's openers. There could be a number three slot open for me," Manjrekar said during a virtual interaction as reported by PTI.

"I don't know what plan they have with (KL) Rahul, there certainly is a place for someone like Suryakumar Yadav. I have rarely seen somebody bat like that in the IPL for the whole season and even more, the kind of batsmanship we have seen. And makes him an ideal number three, he can hit good balls for fours, certainly one of the options," added Manrekar.

The T20 World Cup has been moved to UAE and Oman from India. The event is scheduled to begin on October 17.

