Sanjay Manjrekar Ironically Wants Players To Consider Commentators' Views As 'unimportant'

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is known for making bold statements and for speaking his mind at the expense of other cricketers. For instance, Ravindra Jadeja lashed out at Manjrekar when the latter described the all-rounder as a “bits and pieces” player during the 2019 World Cup in England. While Sanjay Manjrekar was snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from their commentary panel prior to the now-postponed India vs South Africa ODI series back in March, he recently stated that players are sensitive and the views of a commentator should be considered as 'unimportant' by them.

Sanjay Manjrekar views players as “sensitive”

Sanjay Manjrekar was recently involved in an Instagram Live session with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin). Interestingly, R Ashwin is also Ravindra Jadeja’s spin bowling partner for India in Test cricket. In the session, Manjrekar stated that the players are sensitive and they should not be paying any heed to the opinions of commentators. He cited his own example from his playing days when he had “slipped a note” under Dilip Vengsarkar’s door after the latter had criticised his batting. S

Sanjay Manjrekar also recalled the time when batting icon Sachin Tendulkar had reacted to a column he wrote. Back in 2006, Manjrekar had accused Tendulkar of being the 'elephant in the dressing room' after a poor run of form that season. Tendulkar hit back at his former Mumbai and India teammate for the same.

Sanjay Manjrekar further stated that players should look at commentators like himself as “garnish” and “unimportant”. He said the players and their performances are the only things that should matter on a cricket field. Manjrekar, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs between 1987 and 1996, ensured that no player will ever be dropped from the team because “Manjrekar said so”.

Sanjay Manjrekar recalls playing days with Sachin Tendulkar

In the session, Sanjay Manjrekar also spoke in length about his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar. He reckoned that Sachin Tendulkar was India’s first batsman who was able to dominate bowling attacks and even hit good balls for runs. He said that the Indian team in the 1990s was too reliable of the ‘Master Blaster’ and the batting genius rarely failed with the bat.

