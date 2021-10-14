Sanjay Manjrekar Calls Ashwin 'not A Great Force In T20 For Any Team' After DC's Defeat

Team India's former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Thursday raised questions on Delhi Capitals' off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after he was not able to save the match for the Rishabh Pant-led squad against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday defeated the Delhi Capitals in a last-over thriller by 3 wickets and qualified for the IPL 2021 final. Ravichandran Ashwin needed to defend 7 runs in the last over of Qualifier 2, however failed to do so when Rahul Tripathi sealed the victory for the KKR with a six.

Although Ravichandran Ashwin took 2 wickets back-to-back in the last over and stretched the margin for the KKR to six runs in 2 balls, the off-spinner could not manage to ensure a win for his side.

'Ashwin, the T20 bowler, is not a great force in any team,' says Manjrekar

Reflecting upon Ashwin's performance, Sanjay Manjrekar during a discussion at ESPNcricinfo said that the off-spinner as a T20 bowler is not a great force for any team and he is not going to change.

"We have spent far too much talking about Ashwin. Ashwin, the T20 bowler, is not a great force in any team. And if you want Ashwin to change, I don't think that's going to happen because he's been like this for the last five-seven years. I can understand us dwelling on Ashwin in Test matches where he's fantastic. Him not playing a single Test match in England was a travesty. But to spend so much time on Ashwin when it comes to IPL and T20 cricket," said Manjrekar.

"I think he has shown us in the last five years that he's bowled exactly the same and I would never have somebody like Ashwin in my team because if I got turning pitches, I would expect people like Varun Chakravarthy or Sunil Narine or [Yuzvendra] Chahal and how they do their job, they get you wickets," Manjrekar added.

It is pertinent to mention here that in June, Manjrekar had to face lots of criticism on social media after he said that Ravichandran Ashwin is not one of the all-time greats as he does not boast of having registered a fifer in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand & Australia) countries.

CSK vs KKR

Coming to the IPL 2021, the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. The KKR will look to register one of the greatest comebacks ever by winning their third title, while the CSK will look to win their fourth title. CSK has won the IPL title three times in 2010, 2011, and 2018. On the other hand, KKR has won IPL two times first in 2012 and second in 2014. It is pertinent to mention here that in 2012, KKR defeated the CSK to win the IPL.

(Image: PTI/Sanjay Manjrekar-Facebook)