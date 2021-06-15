Sanjay Manjrekar Does Not Want Ravindra Jadeja In India's XI, Fans Furious With Analyst

With the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final inching closer, several cricket pundits have come forward with their preferred playing eleven for the Indian team. Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was the lastest one to pitch a playing combination, considering the English conditions. While star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been in sensational form in recent years, he surprisingly did not find a place in Manjrekar's playing eleven for the India vs New Zealand WTC Final clash.

The Jadeja vs Manjrekar saga recently took a new turn as the former cricketer suggested that Ravindra Jadeja should not take the field in the all-important WTC Final in the UK. In his conversation with ESPNcricinfo, the 55-year-old suggested that Virat Kohli and co. should go ahead with only a single spinner in the encounter. Manjrekar chose R Ashwin as the sole spinner ahead of the in-form Ravindra Jadeja while naming his playing eleven.

Manjrekar pointed out that he is picking his team based on the English conditions, which tend to be sunny as well as cloudy on the same day. Along with R Ashwin, the other bowlers that feature in Manjrekar's playing eleven are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. It is worth mentioning that he did not pick India's most experienced campaigner Ishant Sharma as well alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

The analyst highlighted the fact that India have not played a practice match apart from their intra-squad fixture in the UK. This is why he went ahead with a batting heavy side and included middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari in his lineup. Here is Sanjay Manjrekar's preferred playing eleven for the India vs New Zealand WTC Final game:

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Fans unhappy with Ravindra Jadeja's exclusion from Sanjay Manjrekar's team

Although the Jadeja vs Manjrekar rivalry was considered to be over, the recent comments suggest that it may be not. Fans on Twitter certainly took it offensively -

Only Sanjay Manjrekar can pick Vihari over Ravindra Jadeja 🤡 #WTCFinals — Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) June 15, 2021

He hates jadeja , manjrekar will never keep jadeja in his team whatever his form will ne — Saurav Singh Yadav (@sauravyadav454) June 15, 2021

No Jadeja in Sanjay Manjrekar's WTC XI



You can exclude Virat Kohli but not Ravindra Jadeja when he's available 🤷#INDvNZ — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) June 15, 2021

Best way to win a match by any team is simply listen to sanjay and plan the game exactly opposite to What he says😂😂😂😂 — Praveen355 (@praveenrocker56) June 15, 2021

He deliberately did not included @imjadeja 😂😂😂😂. Whooo Cares what @sanjaymanjrekar thinks. — Sohailstrong12 (@sohailstrong12) June 15, 2021

Sanjay manjrekar is one of worst commentator of all time due to his biased nature and outdated opinion about the game in all formats. — Chowkidar Avi (@Avinash57242377) June 15, 2021

India vs New Zealand WTC Final dates

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

Image source: Sanjay Manjrekar / Ravindra Jadeja / Instagram