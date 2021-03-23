Sanjay Manjrekar Elated After Krunal Pandya & Prasidh Krishna Receive Maiden ODI Caps

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed happiness with the kind of talent that Indian cricket has got currently after all-rounder Krunal Pandya, and, pacer Prasidh Krishna was handed their maiden ODI caps ahead of the first One Day International against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

'Just exploring options': Sanjay Manjrekar

“Just exploring options and there are many, many options in India currently. I am looking at Indian cricket and I am a little excited with the kind of talent available we have seen some real exciting T20 batting talent. In fact, the guys who were not playing in the T20 eleven for India, those guys are also exciting options that you would be keen to go to,” said Manjrekar while speaking to ESPNcricinfo. READ | Sanjay Manjrekar surprised as Ishan Kishan bats at No.3 post 'sensational debut' as opener

“And same with seam because when India is at full strength you will know exactly who your three seam bowlers are likely to be. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback in the T20 series was significant. So Prasidh Krishna is just another bowling talent that India is exploring; they have already got their five guys,” the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst started.

Krunal Pandya & Prasidh Krishna receive their maiden ODI caps

Moments before the first ODI between India and England, Krunal and Prasidh were presented with their maiden ODI caps. This is Pandya's first appearance in the 50-overs format. He has represented the Men In Blue in 18 T20Is from when he had first made his presence felt at the highest level in November 2018 whereas, the Bengaluru speedster on the other hand is making his first-ever appearance in international cricket.

The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Coming back to the contest, India were put in to bat by the visiting skipper Eoin Morgan after the coin had landed in his favor. Opener Shikhar Dhawan is still going strong on 87 while skipper Virat Kohli has just been dismissed for 56.

