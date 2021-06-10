Sanjay Manjrekar Faces The Wrath Of The Netizens For Mocking Ashwin's Hilarious Meme

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has replied to Ravichandran Ashwin's hilarious tweet. Ashwin had shared a meme from a famous movie after the former had made it clear that he does not consider the senior offie as one of the all-time greats to have played the game during a part of his analysis last week.

Sanjay Manjrekar criticised by the cricket fans

It so happened that Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday had taken a friendly jibe at Sanjay Manjrekar by posting a meme from the 2005 Vikram-starrer ‘Anniyan’ in which 'Chiyaan' portrays a character who suffers from multiple personality disorder. The meme forwarded by R Ashwin is a still from a scene where Ambi (one of Vikram's on-screen names) is saying 'Apdi Solladha Da Chaari, Manasellam Valikirdhu' which means 'Don't say things like that, it hurts'.

The very next day, Sanjay Manjrekar shared R Ashwin's tweet and wrote, 'Also Chaari, my heart aches to see simple, straightforward, cricketing assessments kick up a fuss these days' with a few laughing emojis.

Also Chaari, my heart aches to see simple, straightforward, cricketing assessments kick up a fuss these days😂😂😂 https://t.co/7r7SNqpQq3 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 8, 2021

However, the passionate cricket fans seemed to have had enough as they came forward and urged the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst to calm down. Here are some of the reactions.

Why are you getting so angry — Clairvoyant (@Anachronist26) June 8, 2021

No need of caption pic.twitter.com/jc3Upx8J2v — 𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐑 🇮🇳 ( 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱😷) (@Nitin7304) June 8, 2021

The "revered" self-appointed Xpert Mr Manjrekar will never keep quiet.If 'bits&pieces" was his grouse with Jaddu,it is d fact that Bowler-Ashwin has more Test Tons than him that upsets him!After all Mr Manjrekar is d Record holder of d slowest Test ton(also Worlds 5th slowest)!! — Gopan Krishnan (@KrishnanGopan) June 8, 2021

Stop it now sir. You are on the receiving end. The more you stretch this issue, the more people will make fun of you, it’s like you are making fun of yourself. — The Cricketist (@cricketist93) June 8, 2021

if Ashwin plays 145 tests, will he cross Warne or not? please be practical about that.

If Shane Warne is great, why not Ashwin?

btw Ashwin took the funny side out of your tweet..thats it.. — Sriram Murthy (@sriramaussie) June 8, 2021

Why is your heart aching for some light hearted sarcasm

Gotta be ready to take what you dish out... can't have it both ways — All things cricket. (@Allthingscrick4) June 8, 2021

He has as many centuries as you do, remember he's a bowling all rounder and you were a batsman 👍🏼 — Sanskaar Srivastava (@Sanskaar28) June 8, 2021

The Sanjay Manjrekar-Ravichandran Ashwin saga

Last week, Sanjay Manjrekar during a part of his analysis had said that Ravichandran Ashwin is not one of the all-time greats as he does not boast of having registered a fifer in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand & Australia) countries. Meanwhile, the veteran cricket pundit justified the reason behind the same by saying Ashwin's spin bowling partner in Test cricket, Ravindra Jadeja has matched with the Tamil Nadu cricketer's bowling abilities.

"When people start talking about him as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems. One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn't have a single five-wicket haul there," said Sanjay Manjrekar while speaking on the ESPNcricinfo programme ‘Runorder’.



"And the other thing when you talk about him running through sides on Indian pitches that are suited to his kind of bowling is that in the last four years, Jadeja has matched him with wicket-taking abilities. Then, interestingly, in the last series against England, Axar Patel got more wickets than Ashwin on similar pitches. So that is my problem with accepting Ashwin as a real all-time great," Manjrekar added.