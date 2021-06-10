Last Updated:

Sanjay Manjrekar Faces The Wrath Of The Netizens For Mocking Ashwin's Hilarious Meme

Sanjay Manjrekar has been criticised by fans on social media for not taking senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's hilarious tweet in the right spirit

Sanjay Manjrekar, Ravichandran Ashwin

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has replied to Ravichandran Ashwin's hilarious tweet. Ashwin had shared a meme from a famous movie after the former had made it clear that he does not consider the senior offie as one of the all-time greats to have played the game during a part of his analysis last week.

Sanjay Manjrekar criticised by the cricket fans

It so happened that Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday had taken a friendly jibe at Sanjay Manjrekar by posting a meme from the 2005 Vikram-starrer ‘Anniyan’ in which 'Chiyaan' portrays a character who suffers from multiple personality disorder. The meme forwarded by R Ashwin is a still from a scene where Ambi (one of Vikram's on-screen names) is saying 'Apdi Solladha Da Chaari, Manasellam Valikirdhu' which means 'Don't say things like that, it hurts'. 

The very next day, Sanjay Manjrekar shared R Ashwin's tweet and wrote, 'Also Chaari, my heart aches to see simple, straightforward, cricketing assessments kick up a fuss these days' with a few laughing emojis. 

However, the passionate cricket fans seemed to have had enough as they came forward and urged the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst to calm down. Here are some of the reactions.

The Sanjay Manjrekar-Ravichandran Ashwin saga

Last week, Sanjay Manjrekar during a part of his analysis had said that Ravichandran Ashwin is not one of the all-time greats as he does not boast of having registered a fifer in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand & Australia) countries. Meanwhile, the veteran cricket pundit justified the reason behind the same by saying Ashwin's spin bowling partner in Test cricket, Ravindra Jadeja has matched with the Tamil Nadu cricketer's bowling abilities.

"When people start talking about him as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems. One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn't have a single five-wicket haul there," said Sanjay Manjrekar while speaking on the ESPNcricinfo programme ‘Runorder’.
 

"And the other thing when you talk about him running through sides on Indian pitches that are suited to his kind of bowling is that in the last four years, Jadeja has matched him with wicket-taking abilities. Then, interestingly, in the last series against England, Axar Patel got more wickets than Ashwin on similar pitches. So that is my problem with accepting Ashwin as a real all-time great," Manjrekar added.

