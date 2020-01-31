Union Budget
Union Budget
Sanjay Manjrekar Gets Trolled By Fans After Advising Jasprit Bumrah On Fast Bowling

Cricket News

Ex-Team India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has been brutally mocked by fans after he shared some advice for Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Have a look.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Team India batsman and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar often shares interesting insights when it comes to the world of cricket on social media. More often than not, Manjrekar's comments earn him a lot of criticism and Twitterati loves feasting on any remotely ironical tweet that Manjrekar posts. Manjrekar courted a lot of controversy during the World Cup last year when he called Ravindra Jadeja 'a bits-and-pieces cricketer.'

NZ vs Ind 4th T20: Sanjay Manjrekar gives bowling advice to Jasprit Bumrah

When New Zealand tied the third T20I against India in Hamilton, Indian skipper Virat Kohli did not hesitate before he threw the ball over to Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the Super Over. Bumrah ended up being expensive for India as the Kiwis scored 17 off that over. India, courtesy of Rohit Sharma's class, easily won the Super Over by scoring 20 runs in reply. Manjrekar then took to Twitter to give some bowling advice to Jasprit Bumrah. Here is the tweet.

Currently, Bumrah is widely considered as one of the world's best bowlers and fans did not take well with Manjrekar giving advice to the strike bowler. As a result, fans began trolling Manjrekar like they often do and here are the best tweets.

The fourth New Zealand vs India T20I will be played at Wellington on Friday.

