Sanjay Manjrekar Gives Tactical Advice To Punjab Kings Think-tank Post Delhi Loss

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed where Punjab Kings lost the plot during their IPL 2021 clash against northern rivals Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

PBKS suffered their second straight defeat in the ongoing season after going down to DC by six wickets.

'It’s easy to see': Sanjay Manjrekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Manjrekar wrote that it is easy to see where Punjab lost this game. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst mentioned that it will be interesting to see if the team's think tank can address it going forward.

It’s easy to see where Punjab lost this game. Be interesting to see if their think tank addresses it. #pbksvsdc — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 18, 2021

The former Indian batsman might be referring to Punjab's poor show with the ball while defending 195. Only Australian pacer Jhye Richardson could offer some resistance by picking up a couple of wickets, whereas, the likes of Arshdeep Nath, and, Riley Meredith chipped in with one wicket apiece. However, none of the other bowlers could make any impact including the team's frontline as well as the most experienced speedster Mohammed Shami who went wicketless as he conceded 53 runs from his four overs at an economy rate of 13.25.

Even the netizens believed that it was Punjab's bowling attack that let them down on Sunday night. Here are some of the reactions.

It's a bad pitch for defending . Don't get me wrong , they could have bowled much better but I think they were 30 odd runs short — vivi (@jain_vivi) April 18, 2021

Yes,Wankhede is a tough ground to defend, especially with so much dew around. Still at the highest level that can't be an excuse. — Tusarcasm (@tusarcasm) April 18, 2021

If Yesterday it was Bhuvaneshwar Kumar the culprit for SRH then today it is Mohammed Shami for Punjab. — Vidhu Balakrishnan (@VidhuBalakrish7) April 18, 2021

With such poor attack they hv to score 250+ — Sai Subramaniam (@saisudar74259) April 18, 2021

Don't think they have a think tank tbh. — Anshul (@AnshulAKKK) April 18, 2021

While the fans held the Punjab bowlers responsible for the loss, there were many others who also reckoned that it was KL Rahul's slow innings that cost them the game.

KL Rahul played ODI innings.. that's where punjab lost... This is a 220 track — à®šà®°à®µà®£ à®°à®¾à®œà¯‚ (@sarvanaraju) April 18, 2021

KL is too slow. He scored 61 off 8.3 overs while rest scored 135 in 11.3... there you go the reason why they lost!! — Rajashekar Jayaraj (@rajashekar_2044) April 18, 2021

KL playing within himself is taking Punjab no where. He has to play his shots freely come what may. — Laxman (@sanju2687) April 18, 2021

Kl slowish rahul inning,, no brainer ,,

Can't believe a guy who has all the shots and are way better than anyone who plays t-20 at the strike rate 160 ,he could easily play 150-160 SR but ðŸ¤· #KLRahul #PunjabKings — Rishabh Trivedi (@Rishumahi07) April 18, 2021

Delhi Capitals register a convincing win

After being asked to bat first on a perfect batting track at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Punjab Kings openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal took the DC bowlers to the cleaners as they added 122 runs. While Rahul scored a 51-ball 61, Agarwal top-scored for his side with a quickfire 69 from 36 deliveries as the 2014 finalists posted a stiff total of 195/4 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi started attacking right from the word 'Go' as openers Prithvi Shaw, and, Shikhar Dhawan added 59 runs for the opening stand before the former was dismissed. Dhawan looked unstoppable and went after the Punjab bowlers as he scored a match-winning 49-ball 92 that included 13 boundaries and a couple of maximums at a strike rate of 187.76 ad DC got past the finish line with 10 balls to spare.

(Image Courtesy: PTI/@IPL)