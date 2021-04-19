Last Updated:

Sanjay Manjrekar Gives Tactical Advice To Punjab Kings Think-tank Post Delhi Loss

Sanjay Manjrekar has analysed how Punjab Kings ended up on the losing side against Delhi Capitals during their IPL 2021 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday

Written By
Karthik Nair
(Image Courtesy: PTI/@IPL)

(Image Courtesy: PTI/@IPL)


Commentator-cum-cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed where Punjab Kings lost the plot during their IPL 2021 clash against northern rivals Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. 

PBKS suffered their second straight defeat in the ongoing season after going down to DC by six wickets.

'It’s easy to see': Sanjay Manjrekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Manjrekar wrote that it is easy to see where Punjab lost this game. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst mentioned that it will be interesting to see if the team's think tank can address it going forward. 

READ | IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar unearths reason behind Ravi Ashwin’s poor performances in T20

The former Indian batsman might be referring to Punjab's poor show with the ball while defending 195. Only Australian pacer Jhye Richardson could offer some resistance by picking up a couple of wickets, whereas, the likes of Arshdeep Nath, and, Riley Meredith chipped in with one wicket apiece. However, none of the other bowlers could make any impact including the team's frontline as well as the most experienced speedster Mohammed Shami who went wicketless as he conceded 53 runs from his four overs at an economy rate of 13.25.

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar thinks Rajasthan's Sanju Samson 'came of age' in game versus Punjab Kings

Even the netizens believed that it was Punjab's bowling attack that let them down on Sunday night. Here are some of the reactions.

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar gutted as SRH ignore Kane Williamson from their Playing XI yet again

While the fans held the Punjab bowlers responsible for the loss, there were many others who also reckoned that it was KL Rahul's slow innings that cost them the game.

Delhi Capitals register a convincing win

After being asked to bat first on a perfect batting track at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Punjab Kings openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal took the DC bowlers to the cleaners as they added 122 runs. While Rahul scored a 51-ball 61, Agarwal top-scored for his side with a quickfire 69 from 36 deliveries as the 2014 finalists posted a stiff total of 195/4 from their 20 overs.

READ | Harsha Bhogle, Sanjay Manjrekar & Sehwag hail Shikhar Dhawan's 'Champion Knock' of 92

In reply, Delhi started attacking right from the word 'Go' as openers Prithvi Shaw, and, Shikhar Dhawan added 59 runs for the opening stand before the former was dismissed. Dhawan looked unstoppable and went after the Punjab bowlers as he scored a match-winning 49-ball 92 that included 13 boundaries and a couple of maximums at a strike rate of 187.76 ad DC got past the finish line with 10 balls to spare.

(Image Courtesy: PTI/@IPL)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND