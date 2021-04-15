Sanjay Manjrekar Gutted As SRH Ignore Kane Williamson From Their Playing XI Yet Again

Commentator-cum-Cricket pundit Sanjay Manjrekar was disappointed after Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a dramatic batting collapse during their run chase against southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday as they ended up on the losing side by a narrow margin of six runs.

At the same time, Manjrekar also wondered why Hyderabad did not include one of their batting superstars Kane Williamson in the Playing XI either.

'SRH team needs Kane Williamson in their playing XI': Sanjay Manjrekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the ex-Mumbai batsman made it crystal clear that this is not his view after the Orange Army's loss against Bangalore but he has always been maintaining that the SRH team needs the New Zealand skipper in their Playing XI and there should not be any compromise on the same.

This view is not after tonight’s result but I have always maintained this SRH team needs Kane Williamson in their playing XI no matter what. #SRHvRCB — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 14, 2021

In another tweet, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst mentioned that when the target is not big, this Chennai pitch needs batsmen set, to carry on and not leave it for the next batsman. Giving further clarification on the same, he added that it is not easy for new batsmen to get in and take over the run chase. Furthermore, Sanjay Manjrekar also added that even Kolkata Knight Riders had similar issues during their run chase against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday night.

When the target is not big, this Chennai pitch needs batsmen set, to carry on and not leave it for the next batsman. Not easy for new batsmen to get in and take over the run chase. KKR had similar issues last night. #SRHvRCB — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 14, 2021

Coming back to Kane Williamson, the elegant batsman has been warming the bench for the last two games.

Why has Williamson not got a single game in IPL 2021?

Speaking on Williamson's exclusion from the playing eleven, Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Baylis had revealed in a post-match press conference after SRH's season-opener against two-time winners KKR that the team management felt the Kiwi batsman needed some more time to gain match fitness. The New Zealand international had sustained an elbow injury which had forced him to miss the limited-overs series against Bangladesh ahead of the Indian Premier League. Baylis had also suggested that Williamson could have played in place of Jonny Bairstow if he was completely fit.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)