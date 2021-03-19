Sanjay Manjrekar Joins Soft Signal Debate After Suryakumar Yadav's Controversial Dismissal

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed disappointment at Suryakumar Yadav's controversial dismissal during the fourth T20I between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Yadav looked in good nick before his unfortunate dismissal.

'Like the term suggests...': Sanjay Manjrekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Manjrekar wrote that soft signal is basically an on-ground perspective of an event and like the term suggests, it is not a hard call binding on the third umpire. Furthermore, the cricket pundit added that the third umpire can easily overrule it or not be influenced by it. The former Mumbai batsman concluded by saying that he does not mind the soft signal at all.

Even the netizens were convinced of Sanjay Manjrekar's opinion regarding the soft signal. Here are some of the reactions.

When u r going to tv umpire then no need of soft signal at all. — Rashmi Ranjan Sahu (@MJRashmi) March 19, 2021

How is it not binding if the onus is on the 3rd umpire to find incontrovertible evidence of the soft signal being wrong? — Kiran T-ierney (@mopeygooner) March 19, 2021

Soft signal must be removed ... 3rd umpire can decide on his own — np ðŸ¯ (@npnp1989) March 19, 2021

think Sanjay has a fair point , it’s a soft signal. Why should 3rd umpire not over rule it . — SR3 (@softsignalout) March 19, 2021

There is no need for Soft Signal for Catches. — Hariharan Durairaj (@hariharan_draj) March 19, 2021

Agree with this. A soft call can be made but how relevant is should be considered has to be based on the event and made by the third umpire. It must not be hard binding and shld be easily overruled if needed by the third umpire — Afsal Salahudeen (@emamor_7) March 19, 2021

Why can't they just do away with the so called "soft signal",if they aren't certain and refer to the third umpire as a whole.#ICC — Shutter.Speed (@arindamchakrab) March 19, 2021

Surya's controversial dismissal

The incident happened during the second ball of the 14th over that was bowled by young all-rounder Sam Curran. On that delivery, Suryakumar Yadav ended up sweeping Curran over short fine-leg as Mark Wood who was stationed there claimed the catch. The on-field umpire gave the soft-signal as out before referring the matter to the third umpire. Replays showed that some part of the ball might have hit the ball. However, since there was no conclusive evidence, the third umpire could not overrule the soft-signal as Surya's promising innings came to an end.

The number three batsman scored a quickfire 31-ball 57 at a strike rate of nearly 184 including six boundaries and three maximums.

Taking his unfortunate dismissal out of the equation, 'SKY' made a tremendous impact straight away when he got an opportunity to bat for the first time in international cricket. However, what really stood out here was that Surya got off the mark by taking frontline pacer Jofra Archer to the cleaners.

Yadav dispatched the ball over the fine-leg boundary for a stunning six and there was no looking back after that as he proceeded to score his maiden half-century at the highest level.