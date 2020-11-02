Sanjay Manjrekar Lauded By Netizens For Advising Prithvi Shaw On Selecting His Role Model

Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw is one the most talented young cricketers in the country. The right-handed batsman, who is renowned for his attacking approach, has the ability to take on the bowlers from the word go. Prithvi Shaw is in the UAE currently playing for Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Sanjay Manjrekar gives valuable advice to Prithvi Shaw

The talented youngster has had an abysmal tournament so far, having scored just 219 runs across 11 matches at a dismal average of 19.90. Shaw was also axed from the Delhi team for three games courtesy of his poor run of form before making a comeback in Delhi's last match against Mumbai. The Delhi opener failed once again as he was dismissed after scoring 10 off 11 balls.

Shaw has been under some severe criticism by fans and cricketing pundits alike. The right-hander is being constantly lambasted on social media for his poor shot selection and throwing his wicket away. Now, former Indian cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar has come forward and advised the youngster on how to improve his game.

Manjrekar took to Twitter and asked Shaw to not try impossible shots because he can't pull them off. The veteran commentator advised the Delhi batsman to keep former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag as his idol and urged him to stick to the shots that he has the capability and the confidence to pull off just as the former Indian opener used to do during his playing days.

Dear Prithvi Shaw, try & not attempt impossible shots, simply because they are impossible to pull off. Keep Virender Sehwag as your role model, see how he only stuck to shots he had the ability/confidence to pull off. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 1, 2020

As soon as Manjrekar posted the tweet advising Shaw, fans took to Twitter and had their say in the same. Several reactions poured in as netizens agreed with Manjrekar's views and lauded him for his flawless analysis. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Good piece of advise. I'd delete the Sehwag comparison too. Stick to what you can do and you've done it long enough to know, what you can and can't ! Like Rajnikant I might add)) — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) November 1, 2020

fully agree... He is proving a very irresponsible batsman who has no value for his https://t.co/8PyShNjsxN application at all. I am afraid his being in Indian test squad. — Anil Soni (@anilsoni2012) November 1, 2020

What an advise...@virendersehwag is Indian version of Sir Viv Richards. There can only be one Viru. Shaw,at his best, is a better version of Mr.Manjrekar. Well ,In 80s&90s, lot of undeserving players played for India, just bcos they were part of elite BOMABY cricketing circle. — venkatesh murthy (@Venkatesh_IIMB) November 1, 2020

You’re right, sir but samjhaya use jaata hai jo jhukta hai. Attitude ke saath aap kbhi aage nhi badh sakte. Inhe lgta hai ye khud ek role model hai. Hope, he learn something from you. — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) November 1, 2020

Golden words to shaw no one has said this, this is the reality shaw always try to become explosive & his pull is worst in cricket history — Harsh Rana (@Raharsh605) November 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Shaw made the cut to the India vs Australia 2020 Test squad where he will have a huge role to play in the absence of regular opener Rohit Sharma, who is currently on the sidelines due to an injury. Australia and India will compete in three-match T20I series, three-match ODI series and a four-match Test series starting from November 27. The India squad for Australia tour was announced recently and players who are busy with the Dream11 IPL 2020 will directly fly to Australia from the UAE.

