Sanjay Manjrekar Lauded By Netizens For Advising Prithvi Shaw On Selecting His Role Model

Dream11 IPL 2020: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has given a piece of valuable advice to Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw on how to improve his game.

Sanjay Manjrekar

Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw is one the most talented young cricketers in the country. The right-handed batsman, who is renowned for his attacking approach, has the ability to take on the bowlers from the word go. Prithvi Shaw is in the UAE currently playing for Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020 squad announced; Rohit Sharma excluded, Rahul named Vice-Captain

Sanjay Manjrekar gives valuable advice to Prithvi Shaw

The talented youngster has had an abysmal tournament so far, having scored just 219 runs across 11 matches at a dismal average of 19.90. Shaw was also axed from the Delhi team for three games courtesy of his poor run of form before making a comeback in Delhi's last match against Mumbai. The Delhi opener failed once again as he was dismissed after scoring 10 off 11 balls.

Shaw has been under some severe criticism by fans and cricketing pundits alike. The right-hander is being constantly lambasted on social media for his poor shot selection and throwing his wicket away. Now, former Indian cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar has come forward and advised the youngster on how to improve his game.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen takes subtle dig at Andrew Strauss again for ECB's pro-Dream11 IPL tweet?

Manjrekar took to Twitter and asked Shaw to not try impossible shots because he can't pull them off. The veteran commentator advised the Delhi batsman to keep former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag as his idol and urged him to stick to the shots that he has the capability and the confidence to pull off just as the former Indian opener used to do during his playing days.

As soon as Manjrekar posted the tweet advising Shaw, fans took to Twitter and had their say in the same. Several reactions poured in as netizens agreed with Manjrekar's views and lauded him for his flawless analysis. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL points table: Delhi vs Bangalore game welcomed by flurry of witty memes

Meanwhile, Shaw made the cut to the India vs Australia 2020 Test squad where he will have a huge role to play in the absence of regular opener Rohit Sharma, who is currently on the sidelines due to an injury. Australia and India will compete in three-match T20I series, three-match ODI series and a four-match Test series starting from November 27. The India squad for Australia tour was announced recently and players who are busy with the Dream11 IPL 2020 will directly fly to Australia from the UAE. 

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL points table update: What 4 teams need to do to qualify for the playoffs?

SOURCE: BCCI & PRITHVI SHAW INSTAGRAM

 

