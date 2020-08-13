'Great Option For Budding Cricketers': Sanjay Manjrekar On MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot

Sanjay Manjrekar came forward and lauded a young kid after she had executed the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's trademark Helicopter shot to perfection. What really stood out here was that Sanjay had made a special mention to MSD for having come up with this innovative cricketing shot. The video of the same was posted by Manjrekar's co-commentator Aakash Chopra on his official Twitter handle where he added some extra spice to it with some of his stylish Hindi commentary in the background. A girl named Pari Chopra had executed MSD's trademark Helicopter shot to perfection while playing indoor cricket and the video became viral in no time.

'Great options for budding cricketers': Sanjay Manjrekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian cricketer appreciated Mahi for coming up with this unique cricketing shot and mentioned that along with collecting the ball very close to the stumps as a keeper, this is another cricketing technique that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has popularised as great options for budding cricketers.

I see now helicopter shot being actually practiced. Along with collecting the ball very close to the stumps as keeper, this is another cricketing technique Dhoni has popularised as great options for budding cricketers. https://t.co/vJcurZyyFh — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 13, 2020

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10, 2019. He will be playing competitive cricket for the first time after a year when he leads the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Dhoni was also excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s central contract list for the 2020-21 season.

What's so special about IPL 2020?



Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

