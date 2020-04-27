Sanjay Manjrekar Leaves Twitterati In Splits After Mocking Media Agency For Comic Typo

The coronavirus pandemic has brought cricket season to a standstill with cricketers spending time at home with the family. Former cricketer-turned-analyst Sanjay Manjrekar is also spending time at home amidst the India lockdown, but his break might not end anytime soon after it was recently reported that he was dropped by BCCI from its commentary panel. According to a source, BCCI's decision to drop Sanjay Manjrekar was due to the board being unhappy with his work.

The decision of dropping the former Mumbai captain was not surprising after he has been in news for all the wrong reasons. Back in November last year, he was involved in an on-air argument with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle during the Pink Ball Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata in November. Later on, Sanjay Manjrekar went on to say that he was both unprofessional as well as wrong while arguing with Harsha Bhogle. Apart from that, he has been on the receiving end from fans as well for his comments and tweets.

Sanjay Manjerekar trolled house tweet

Amidst the India lockdown, the recent Sanjay Manjrekar house tweet turned into a troll fest with fans flooding his Twitter handle with messages. The Sanjay Manjrekar house tweet went viral after the former commentator, who was probably cleaning his house, tweeted that he was hoping that his house was smaller. The tweet gave an idea to fans about how big his house could be and how difficult he was finding it while cleaning.

Wish our house was smaller. #QuarantineDuties — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 31, 2020

India lockdown: Sanjay Manjerekar mocks media agency

Sanjay Manjrekar's tweets and comments have often led to fans taking swipe at him on social media. On Monday, he was once again at the receiving end from Twitterati over his latest tweet on media agency. While being active on social media amidst the India lockdown, Sanjay Manjerekar took a jibe at a media agency for comic typo. Here's what Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted -

Just got message from a media agency. Can we do Insta love with you?#Typo — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 27, 2020

India lockdown: Netizens react to Sanjay Manjerekar tweet

