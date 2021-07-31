Last Updated:

Sanjay Manjrekar Mocked By Fans For Slamming Kuldeep Yadav As He Hands Debut Cap To Rana

Sanjay Manjrekar was slammed by fans on social media for criticising Kuldeep Yadav on air during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday

Written By
Karthik Nair
Sanjay Manjrekar, Kuldeep Yadav

Image: AP/PTI


Commentator-cum-cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has once again found himself in the middle of a controversy for his critical analysis during the recently-concluded T20I series between India and Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

Sanjay Manjrekar was of the opinion that since chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav does not feature in Team India's playing XI on a regular basis should not have handed over the debut cap. Kuldeep Yadav had handed over the debut cap to his Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Nitish Rana ahead of the second T20I.

Sanjay Manjrekar called out by netizens for schooling Kuldeep Yadav

Meanwhile, Sanjay Manjrekar was not convinced with Kuldeep Yadav handing the debut cap to Nitish Rana and expressed his displeasure in the commentary box.

“I am surprised a player who himself stays in and out of the team is handing the debut cap", said Manjrekar on air.

The fans were very annoyed with the cricket pundit's comments and they came forward and slammed him for needlessly blowing things out of proportion.

 Sri Lanka vs India: The hosts seal the T20I series

Coming back to the final two T20Is, Sri Lanka had crawled to a three-wicket win in the second game to stay alive in the three-match series. Nonetheless, they brought their A-game and got the better of a depleted Indian side a day later. 

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar has crucial advice for Shubman Gill after WTC Final 2021 failure

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first. His decision backfired as the visitors kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and despite a vital knock of an unbeaten 23 from lower-order batsman Kuldeep Yadav, the Indians could only manage to post 81/8 from their allotted quota of 20 overs. 

READ | Manjrekar slams Jadeja's selection in WTC Final XI, names THIS player as better option

Sri Lanka in reply made easy work of this run chase as they overhauled India's total in the 15th over to seal the T20I series 2-1.

 

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar backs India to pick Ishan Kishan ahead of Sanju Samson for SL series
READ | Sachin Tendulkar wishes Sanjay Manjrekar on birthday, reminds him of his sleepwalking days
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND