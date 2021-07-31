Sanjay Manjrekar Mocked By Fans For Slamming Kuldeep Yadav As He Hands Debut Cap To Rana

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has once again found himself in the middle of a controversy for his critical analysis during the recently-concluded T20I series between India and Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

Sanjay Manjrekar was of the opinion that since chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav does not feature in Team India's playing XI on a regular basis should not have handed over the debut cap. Kuldeep Yadav had handed over the debut cap to his Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Nitish Rana ahead of the second T20I.

Sanjay Manjrekar called out by netizens for schooling Kuldeep Yadav

Meanwhile, Sanjay Manjrekar was not convinced with Kuldeep Yadav handing the debut cap to Nitish Rana and expressed his displeasure in the commentary box.

“I am surprised a player who himself stays in and out of the team is handing the debut cap", said Manjrekar on air.

The fans were very annoyed with the cricket pundit's comments and they came forward and slammed him for needlessly blowing things out of proportion.

When @IamSanjuSamson (9 T20s) can present the Cap to a Debut player, why can't @imkuldeep18 (21 T20s) present the Cap to a debut player. @sanjaymanjrekar know the stats and then do commentary or else close your mouth and sit in your home. #Irritatingcommentary #SLvIND @BCCI — Bala Harish (@balaharish25) July 28, 2021

Do everything but please remove Sanjay Manjrekar from the commentary box, it's just cacophonous to even listen to #INDvSL — Abhijeet Mukherjee (@Abhify) July 28, 2021

A batsman who More known fr his runouts and htedfor his unwanted exeper comments, has audacity to criticise players with much better International record than himself... Tweets only to be in limelight. — Hawkeye Trading (@TradingHawkeye) July 30, 2021

He has to be muted.He played a long innings thrice or less abroad.Bad fielder and do not know to motivate upcoming youngsters. — Nateshkumar (@bnk9842) July 30, 2021

Sri Lanka vs India: The hosts seal the T20I series

Coming back to the final two T20Is, Sri Lanka had crawled to a three-wicket win in the second game to stay alive in the three-match series. Nonetheless, they brought their A-game and got the better of a depleted Indian side a day later.

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first. His decision backfired as the visitors kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and despite a vital knock of an unbeaten 23 from lower-order batsman Kuldeep Yadav, the Indians could only manage to post 81/8 from their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Sri Lanka in reply made easy work of this run chase as they overhauled India's total in the 15th over to seal the T20I series 2-1.