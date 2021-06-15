Sanjay Manjrekar Names Indian Batsman Set To Be Most Vulnerable In WTC Final 2021

Indian opener Shubman Gill has quickly risen to prominence and has made a place for himself in the Indian Test squad. The right-hander's scintillating performances during the Australian tour made the cricketing community take note of him. In just three games vs the Aussies, Gill scored 259 runs at a brilliant average of 51.80 which also included his counter-attacking 91 that helped India chase 328 at the Gabba and clinch the series 2-1.

Sanjay Manjrekar warns Shubman Gill to be careful against New Zealand's pacers

While Gill set the stage alight with his stunning outings Down Under, his performance in the following series at home vs England wasn't the best. The young batsman could score just 119 runs across for games vs England at a dismal average of 19.83. Gill's recent form has put his opening position for India vs New Zealand WTC Final in doubt. Recently, former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out the flaws in Gill's technique.

While speaking with ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar said that when one looks at Gill's front foot, one will see that it is an issue that has started plaguing him. According to the analyst, Gill's front foot hasn’t gone down the pitch too much and he is playing with hard hands. Manjrekar further said that towards the end of the Australia series, it started bothering Gill and added that the youngster's dismissals are typical of a player who is a little confused. He reckoned that Gill knows there’s a problem area outside the off-stump.

Manjrekar reiterated that Gill doesn’t get that front-foot outside the crease as much to the pitch of the ball and he has a tendency to drive on the up. According to the veteran commentator, that’s one thing that haunts all Asian batsmen. He added that Shubman Gill has to be careful doing that against bowlers like Tim Southee especially in England if the ball is going to come slow off the pitch.

Manjrekar also made headlines recently for controversially claiming that R Ashwin cannot yet considered as an 'all-time great' of the game despite taking more than 400 Test wickets. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see the opening combination Indian decides to go ahead with for the India vs New Zealand WTC Final. While Rohit Sharma is a sure starter, there are several candidates like Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul who are competing to partner the Mumbai Indians skipper at the top. It is worth mentioning that Mayank was a regular opener for India but he was dropped during the Australia tour after he failed to perform in the first two Tests. On the other hand, Shubman Gill had an underwhelming series against England, which is why it will be interesting to see who Virat Kohli chooses to open with.

India squad for WTC Final

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh, KL Rahul, W. Saha (WK)

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

IMAGE SOURCE: SANJAY MANJREKAR TWITTER