As the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the schedule of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, the countdown for the major event has begun. England and Australia will take on each other in the opening match of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 8th.

3 things you need to know

The Indian cricket team will kickstart their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia

The match will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023

Team India will face Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15, 2023

Will Team India end their ICC trophy drought in 2023 ?

The Indian cricket team will be looking forward to forgetting the disappointing loss in the World Test Championship 2023 final and will aim to bring back the biggest prize in cricket after 12 years. The Indian team would also like to end their ten-year-old drought for an ICC trophy. Team India last won an ICC event in the year 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni and since then in ten years the team has lost eight ICC knockout games, which also includes the 2014 T20 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

The Indian cricket team will be facing West Indies in a three-match ODI series from July 27, 2023. The series will be the team's first Test ahead of the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023 and the results of the series will also reflect on the final squad for the upcoming big cricketing event.

Ravindra Jadeja certainly finds his place in the team's final squad, as he has been performing well in all three formats both with bat and ball since the last year. Ravichandran Ashwin might also get a place in the team as he might prove effective on slow tracks like Chennai, Lucknow, and Delhi.

Who will be Team India's first-choice wrist spinner?

Apart from the finger spinners, the wrist spinners also play a significant role in the team's win in the subcontinent. In the past few years, the Indian cricket team has tried the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, and Rahul Chahar but no one has till now cemented his place in the team.

The selectors would also consider the name of Yuzvendra Chahal as he was part of the team in the last World Cup, however, he has also been in and out of the team for the last two-three years.

Sanjay Manjrekar's surprising choice of wrist spinner in India's squad

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has made a surprising call over the choice of wrist spinner in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023. Manjrekar has picked Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal. As per the former India player, in the 50-over format, the batsmen try to push toward the ball rather than hitting big shots like in the T20 format. Therefore Kuldeep can be a good wicket-taking option under these conditions.

"I don't think so. Very rarely it can happen depending on the opposition. If there is a real weakness in the opposition to play wrist spin, then you have Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal both playing in the XI," Sanjay told ESPNcricinfo after being asked if India can play both Kuldeep and Chahal in ODI World Cup.

'I prefer Kuldeep Yadav': Sanjay Manjrekar

I see Chahal being part of the squad but I prefer Kuldeep Yadav when it comes to wrist spin as the spinner in 50-over cricket. I am getting a little technical here. You need a spinner who can get wickets off batters while they are pushing, not hitting the big shots.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are both part of India's 7-member squad for the upcoming ODIs against West Indies. Both the spinners will look forward to performing in the upcoming series and also cement their place in the Indian ODI side.