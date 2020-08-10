Sanjay Manjrekar Plans To Fool His Grandkids Into Believing He ONLY Hit Sixes

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar represented India in 37 Tests and 74 ODIs between 1987 and 1996. He scored 4,037 international runs across all his Team India appearances. Labelled as a technically sound and defensive batsman, Sanjay Manjrekar only struck 11 sixes throughout his international career, which includes 10 hits over the fence in ODIs and one in Test matches. Manjrekar, though, is actively looking to carve a little something out of those numbers.

Also Read | RCB Set To Unleash Their Own 'Ravindra Jadeja' From Bengal During IPL 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar jokes about being a “very attacking batsman”

Quite recently, Sanjay Manjrekar stumbled upon a video on Twitter which highlights some of the best sixes he struck during his playing days. The cricketer-turned-commentator jokingly left a reply on the post indicating that he will show the video to his grandchildren one day and tell them this was the “only” way he batted. Sanjay Manjrekar also added that he will tell his grandkids that he was a “very attacking batsman” who strictly dealt in sixes.

Sanjay Manjrekar hilariously reacts to his own six-hitting compilation video

Will show just this clip to my grandchildren when the time comes. Tell them I was a very attacking batsmen and dealt only in sixes. 😉 https://t.co/JTpp2yGD9p — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 10, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: CSK's Hilarious Hollywood Reply To Ravindra Jadeja Joining Mumbai Indians

BCCI snubs Sanjay Manjrekar from IPL 2020 commentary panel

Sanjay Manjrekar is one of the most renowned Indian cricketing personalities behind the mic. However, his commentary gig took a hit when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped him from their commentary panel in March earlier this year. Before his removal, he landed himself in hot water for calling Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a “bits-and-pieces” player during the 2019 World Cup in England. Manjrekar was then involved in an on-air spat with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle during India’s Pink-Ball Test affair against Bangladesh in October 2019.

Quite recently, Sanjay Manjrekar reportedly sent an email to the BCCI in an attempt to gain a commentary stint at the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, his hopes of getting behind the mic were further dashed as the board rejected his request by not including him in their shortlist of commentators for IPL 2020.

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Stunned By Ravindra Jadeja Not Once But Twice After The Series-decider

IPL 2020: IPL dates announced

As per the announcement made on August 2, the IPL dates for the 2020 season are confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from the IPL dates, the governing council also confirmed that IPL 2020 will be entirely taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) instead of its home country, India.

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Reveals Why Ravindra Jadeja Is Such A Threat On A Turning Track

Image credits: PTI