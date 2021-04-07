Sanjay Manjrekar Publicly Apologises To Quinton De Kock & South African Team; Here Is Why

The ongoing ODI series between South Africa and Pakistan has served fans with two blockbuster matches so far. The two cricketing nations will lock horns in the final match of their three-match ODI series on Wednesday. Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar recently commented on the bilateral series, but soon had to come up with an apology for the same.

Sanjay Manjrekar apologises to the South African cricket team

Pakistan and South Africa will battle it out on three ODIs and four T20Is in the Pakistan's tour of South Africa. The visitors claimed a spectacular victory in the first match of the ODI series. South Africa posted a decent total of 273 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The match went down the wire but Pakistan managed to cross the line on the very last ball of the game.

It was the skipper Babar Azam who once again led from the front and slammed a spectacular century. The star batter scored 103 runs from 104 deliveries.

The following fixture also proved to be an entertaining one for the fans as the two sides were involved in a tooth and nail battle. South Africa came up with a spirited batting performance at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg and posted a humongous total of 341. Pakistan's left-handed opening batsman Fakhar Zaman almost pulled off a remarkable victory for his side. The match once again went down to the last over, where Zaman was involved in a controversial run out which helped South Africa pocket the game. The southpaw scored 193 runs in the game and he registered the highest-ever individual ODI score while chasing.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to his Twitter account ahead of the ODI series decider on Wednesday to comment on Pakistan's performance in the series. The 55-year-old pointed out that amidst the build-up to the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), one must not ignore the two stellar victories that Pakistan has claimed in the ongoing series against South Africa. However, the sports presenter soon had to rectify the error, and he also apologised to the South African team for taking away a win from them.

Apologies to SA for taking a win away from them. https://t.co/4kP54oQ87f — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 7, 2021

Quinton de Kock Fakhar Zaman video

Such a Dirty Act from de Cock, Shameful!!

It could be a Double Hundred by Fakhar!

#PakvRSA #fakharzaman pic.twitter.com/Zy5OoPiFXn — Muhammad Ali (@MuhammadAli_11) April 4, 2021

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live streaming details

South Africa and Pakistan will clash in the final contest of the series on Wednesday, April 7. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion from 1:30 PM (IST). The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming is also made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

