Sanjay Manjrekar Reckons IPL 2021 'most Frustrating' As Compared To Other Seasons

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a last-over thriller and entered the IPL 2021 final. KKR had defeated the RCB in Eliminator by 4 wickets to play the Qualifier 2 and again the 'Men in purple and gold' managed to defeat the DC in Qualifier 2 by 3 wickets. Now, Team India's former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar during a discussion at ESPNcricinfo on KKR's victory opined that the IPL 2021 has been frustrating for him to watch due to numerous reasons.

It is pertinent to mention here that KKR looked well on course for the win. However, a late twist followed and Kolkata lost 6 wickets of 7 runs which helped the Rishabh Pant-led squad to take the match into the final over.

'Not an impressive win for the KKR,' says Sanjay Manjrekar

Expressing his views, Sanjay Manjrekar said, "It's a shame that the talking point will be the last 4 overs. KKR is through to the final but it's not an impressive win and that has been the story of IPL.

"IPL is a great tournament, I have followed the IPL very closely but this has been a unique IPL this year because we have seen some quality players but we have seen a large number of guys who are either ability-wise quite ordinary to begin with or players who have past their prime so we have seen a lot of those kinds of players in the IPL."

"We have seen some bizarre results and performances because you have got these very good players and then there is a huge chunk of out-of-form players, players past their prime, and players with abilities you wonder they belong here. And that is the reason you have seen so many bizarre ends and turn around. This has been for me most frustrating IPL to watch," added Manjrekar.

CSK vs KKR

Coming to the IPL 2021, the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. The KKR will look to register one of the greatest comebacks ever by winning their third title, while the CSK will look to win their fourth title. CSK has won the IPL title three times in 2010, 2011, and 2018. On the other hand, KKR has won IPL two times first in 2012 and second in 2014. It is pertinent to mention here that in 2012, KKR defeated the CSK to win the IPL.

Image: PTI