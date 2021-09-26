Sanjay Manjrekar Reckons SRH Would Retain THESE 3 Valuable Players In IPL Mega Auctions

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the Sunrisers Hyderabad would be retaining three of their current players in the IPL 2022 mega auctions and at the same time, also opined on why one of their key players could be released by the franchise.

Manjrekar's remarks came during his recent IPL 2021 analysis after SRH's close five-run loss to Punjab Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Sanjay Manjrekar opines on SRH's strategy for next year's IPL

"I think the auction allows them an opportunity to just maybe rejig the team, bring some kind of enthusiasm because you would want to still persist with your players who have failed a season or two, and hopefully, they will come back in but it's out of hope. This is an opportunity an auction that provides you to get fresh talent and I think the three players they could retain just watching them in the last couple of seasons is obviously Rashid Khan is somebody that they would want. I would like to see them persist with Kane Williamson who is a current player, a leader at the international level so his leadership will be useful plus I think he is the guy who will find form and Rashid Khan and (Jason) Holder and Kane Williamson are my three players that I's love to retain", said Sanjay Manjrekar while speaking on ESPNcricinfo T20 Time: Out.

"And then, you know maybe let go off guys like Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey (been) around for a long time, where are their careers going? You expect more from people who are seasoned and playing for a long time. David Warner clearly is, there is something wrong there so perhaps they could let him go and we will see a happier face of David Warner somewhere else", he added.

IPL 2021: SRH continue to languish at the bottom of the points table

The Hyderabad bowlers restricted Punjab Kings to 125/7 from their 20 overs riding on a splendid bowling performance from West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder with figures of 3/19 from his four overs at an economy rate of 4.75.

In reply, the 'Orange Army' lost quick wickets before Holder once again came to their rescue as he remained unbeaten on a 29-ball 47 but unfortunately, ran out of partners at the other end as SRH could only manage 120/7 from their 20 overs. By the virtue of this thrilling five-run win, 2014 finalists now occupy the fifth spot in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins from 10 matches and eight points to their tally.

The 2016 champions on the other hand continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with just a solitary win from nine games and two points.