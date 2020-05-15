Sanjay Manjrekar Reminded Of 'bits And Pieces' Jibe After Comparing Cooking With Cricket

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is controversy's favourite child when it comes to social media. Before being axed from the BCCI's commentary panel, Manjrekar had called CSK and Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer during the ICC World Cup last year. Ravindra Jadeja took no time in giving it back to Manjrekar over his comments.

If calling IPL star Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer wasn't enough, Manjrekar's on-air argument with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle during the Pink Ball Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata in November last year, made him face severe criticism.

India lockdown: Sanjay Manjrekar's vegetable cutting tips

Back in March during the first phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, Sanjay Manjrekar's post saw him showing fans the perfect way of cutting vegetables. He described how one’s arms and hands should be played which slicing the vegetables. The post saw fans trolling the former commentator again -

The cricketer was back with his cutting tips on Thursday, but this time he only posted a picture of sliced vegetables and wrote that he is currently doing the same job and also applying the same technique which he did in his earlier post. Here's Sanjay Manjrekar's tweet -

Yup, that’s me. Same job, same technique...arms close to the body. pic.twitter.com/QcHXinRP1y — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 15, 2020

India lockdown: Fans react to Sanjay Manjrekar's latest twitter post

Sir, the bits & pieces have been nicely cut though ! Have a good time. — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) May 15, 2020

bits and pieces OMG — Wajdi (वजदी) (@1_plate_biryani) May 15, 2020

Doing work in bits and pieces 😂🤣 — Amrendra (@amrendrakumar02) May 15, 2020

Many bits and pieces. #rajputboy @imjadeja ko bhi bhejna thoda — Prakash (@agniengNiyer) May 15, 2020

