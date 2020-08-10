Sanjay Manjrekar Reveals Reason Behind Legendary Richard Hadlee 'loving Him'

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has carefully crafted a reputation for himself with his witty comments online. The former cricketer is regularly seen analysing matches, with some of his comments even attracting controversy from fans. Sanjay Manjrekar’s latest Twitter post saw him reveal the reason behind legendary fast bowler Richard Hadlee loving him.

Sanjay Manjrekar disclosed why Richard Hadlee loves him

He loves me for it. 😉 https://t.co/Lv442GzpXa — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 10, 2020

Back in 1990, Richard Hadlee became the first cricketer to pick 400 wickets in Test cricket. His 400th scalp was Sanjay Manjrekar, who was cleaned up by Hadlee in the Christchurch Test of 1990. Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to share a video posted by Cricketopia, which shows the iconic moment, as well as Richard Hadlee talking about the milestone.

The moment when Sir Richard Hadlee became the first bowler in cricketing history to capture 400 test wickets.@sanjaymanjrekar is bowled by Sir Richard Hadlee for 4, on 4th February 1990.#Throwback pic.twitter.com/kUeRWl0Swl — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) August 10, 2020

The video first begins with a replay of the Richard Hadlee delivery which castled Sanjay Manjrekar, with the clip then focusing on Hadlee’s narration of the moment. In the 27-second clip, Richard Hadlee talks about how Sanjay Manjrekar got an inside edge onto the stumps. The Kiwi icon is also seen talking about his emotions during the moment, with Richard Hadlee admitting that while the moment was one of joy, it was also one of great relief. Explaining his words, Richard Hadlee said that he was relieved to achieve the milestone as in the past, he had a habit of delaying the milestone due to unforeseen circumstances. Sanjay Manjrekar, while sharing the video clip, tweeted that the fact that he was Hadlee’s 400th Test wicket is what makes the New Zealand pace legend love him, accompanying his cheeky comment with a wink emoji.

Having seen the shot SM, can you pls analyse it ? — Shankar K V (@shankarkondajji) August 10, 2020

While Sanjay Manjrekar made the comment in good humour, fans were quick to troll the former batsman. The commentator is known for speaking his mind while covering matches, which has not always worked with the fans. Manjrekar got into a spat with Ravindra Jadeja after he called him a 'bits and pieces cricketer" earlier. One fan, while referring to the comment trolled Manjrekar, suggesting that his footwork was tentative as he got dismissed by Hadlee. Another fan asked Sanjay Manjrekar to analyse his mistake as he got out to Richard Hadlee. A couple of fans were also quick to point out that while Sanjay Manjrekar was there when Richard Hadlee reached 400 Test wickets, he was also there when Kapil Dev broke Hadlee’s record in 1994.

bits and pieces batsman. #bit tentative with his footwork and stumps gone pieces — Kishore Seshagiri (@seshak) August 10, 2020

Ahead of IPL 2020, Sanjay Manjrekar has been sharing his thoughts about which teams will perform well in the tournament. Speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Sanjay Manjrekar talked about how MS Dhoni will have a great IPL. The former cricketer recently made headlines after media reports suggested that his request to commentate on IPL 2020 games was rejected by the BCCI.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/sanjaysphotos, Instagram/icc