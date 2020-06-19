Sanjay Manjrekar Says There Is No Need Of Split Captaincy In Team India At The Moment

Sanjay Manjrekar has said that there is no need for split captaincy in the Indian team. A few former cricketers and experts had come up with the concept of 'split captaincy' after India's heartbreaking loss in the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. While there were also a few of them who had said that the captaincy should be handed over to Rohit Sharma.

“Now, my theory of split captaincy is that you don’t go looking to have split captaincy. So if you are fortunate to have a captain who is good in all three formats and still a good captain, then you don’t need split captaincy," said Manjrekar while interacting on his official YouTube channel.

He added: “At the moment, you have Virat Kohli, who is excellent in all three formats, so there is no need for India to look at split captaincy. There might come a time in the future, who knows India might start looking for split captaincy."

“If India come to a situation where they have an excellent Test captain and Test player, but not good enough to be in 50 over and T20, then maybe you have a different captain. But, India at the moment are quite blessed and in the past as well, Dhoni was the same, when he was captaining all three formats, he was pretty good in all three formats”, Manjrekar further added.



Meanwhile, all the cricketing events have either been postponed or canceled since the month of March due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely as of now. Rohit was all set to lead the defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians while Kohli was to captain the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the tournament.

Coming back to international cricket, India's away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus crisis. The cricketing action will get underway when England and West Indies lock horns in a three-match Test series that starts from July 8. After the Test series, Pakistan will be visiting England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2.

