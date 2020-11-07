Sanjay Manjrekar Set To Commentate Alongside Harsha Bhogle On Return Behind The Mic?

This Dream11 IPL 2020, Sanjay Manjrekar was left out of the commentary panel. As per recent reports, the 55-year-old is set to make a return behind the mic soon. Though nothing has been confirmed, Manjrekar could return during as a commentator during the India tour of Australia which will begin later this month on November 27.

Is Sanjay Manjrekar going to commentate with Harsha Bhogle during India-Australia tour?

As per multiple Indian media reports recently, Sony Pictures Network – the official broadcasters for the tour – have confirmed Manjrekar as their commentator with Harsha Bhogle. After being left out of the Dream11 IPL panel, Manjrekar's request for reinstatement was not accepted. In March, he was dropped from the BCCI's commentary panel for reasons that were not made public.

While BCCI did not confirm any reason, reports added that they were unhappy with the former cricketer's work. Manjrekar has previously been called out for his controversial comments. This includes his argument with Bhogle during the Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019, along with him calling Ravindra Jadeja a "bits and pieces" cricketer. Along with Bhogle and Manjrekar, Sunil Gavaskar might also be commentating uring the series.

Reports add that Indian cricket icon Virender Sehwag might be commentating in Hindi. Andrew Symonds and Michael Clarke have also been approached for the upcoming series.

India's tour of Australia will begin in Sydney and Canberra for the ODIs and T20Is.



1st ODI will be played at Sydney on November 27.#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #Cricket — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) October 22, 2020

The series will begin with three ODI matches on November 27, followed by T20 internationals and a four-match Test series. The first match is scheduled to take place in Adelaide, while the Tests are at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Sydney Cricket Ground and The Gabba. India had beaten Australia 2-1 historically for the first time Down Under during the previous four-match Test series.

What is India squad for Australia tour?

T20I squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Test squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

ODI squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

(Image credits: Sanjay Manjrekar Instagram)

