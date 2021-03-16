Sanjay Manjrekar Shocked At Ishan Kishan's Impact, Gives Chilling Shikhar Dhawan Verdict

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan was dropped from India's playing XI for the second T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The attacking batsman could only manage to score four runs off 12 balls in the first India vs England T20I which is believed to have led to his ouster from the side. Dhawan was replaced by promising youngster Ishan Kishan who made his debut in the second T20I.

Sanjay Manjrekar feels Shikhar Dhawan has fallen out of contention for opener's spot

The young cricketer from Jharkhand immediately made waves by scoring a match-winning 56 off 32 balls and laid the foundation of India's seven-wicket win which helped them draw the series level at 1-1. Kishan's memorable debut was made even sweeter as he was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match'. With Rohit Sharma's return, skipper Virat Kohli's favoured opening combination of Rahul and Rohit and Ishan Kishan's fabulous form at the fop, Dhawan's place as an opener in T20Is is under jeopardy.

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has also shared his two cents on India's opening combination and according to him, Dhawan has fallen out of contention. While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar said that Rohit Sharma will certainly come back at the top. The veteran commentator added that having so many options at their disposal is good news for Indian cricket but also acknowledged the pressure players must be feeling as they need to deliver in almost every game now.

According to Manjrekar, the person who has taken a backseat in the race for the opening slot is Shikhar Dhawan as Ishan Kishan has taken a leap forward after his stunning display of batting in the second India vs England T20I. Majrekar further said that KL Rahul will also have to show some form and added that the situation for Indian openers as of now is like musical chairs.

Notably, KL Rahul who seemed like an obvious starter for India, finds himself in a precarious position after his dismal outings in the first two T20Is against England. Rahul scored just one run off four balls in the first T20I and followed it up with a six-ball duck in the second game.

Speaking about the same, Manjrekar reckoned that something which truly astonishes him is the fact that a player who seemed like a superstar just two weeks back suddenly could be so vulnerable. According to the former cricketer, KL Rahul has now seen two failures and if one goes by his last two performances, he must be feeling the pressure.

SOURCE: BCCI/ SHIKHAR DHAWAN INSTAGRAM