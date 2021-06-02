Sanjay Manjrekar Slammed For Controversially Roasting Journalists To Defend Naomi Osaka

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is always in the news for his unusual views that he shares on Twitter. Time and again, the veteran commentator has grabbed headlines for his controversial statements and bizarre claims. Manjrekar has once again made waves with his latest tweet on the Naomi Osaka French Open row.

Naomi Osaka news: Twitterati bash Sanjay Manjrekar for defending star tennis player over 'press conferences' row

Last week, star tennis player Naomi Osaka had released a statement stating her intention to skip the press conferences during Roland-Garros because of the effects of her interactions with the press on her mental health. The Naomi Osaka French Open statement resulted in her being fined $15,000 by French Open. Osaka was also warned that she could be eliminated from the competition for her decision to not attend press conferences.

As per the latest Naomi Osaka news, the World No. 2 withdrew her name from Roland-Garros stating that it'd be the best thing for the tournament, the other players and her well-being as well. Manjrekar took to Twitter and defended Naomi Osaka and threw his support behind an article that termed press conferences as the problem. Here's a look at the tweet from the Sanjay Manjrekar Twitter account. He further took a dig at press conferences by citing the example of singer Kishore Kumar.

This piece hits the nail on the head on press conferences. https://t.co/TX8TSO3KLV — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 1, 2021

It’s a good thing Kishore Kumar didn’t have to come out of the studio and answer questions in a press conference, on why he sang the second stanza of ‘Zindagi Ka Safar’ like that etc...😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 1, 2021

It would be safe to say that Manjrekar's tweets didn't go down well with a certain section of fans. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed Manjrekar for controversially roasting journalists and pointed out the importance of press conferences. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Many points here Sanjay but making just two.



1. When there's 36 all out or Pant heroics at Gabba, don't you want to know the protagonist's thoughts?



2. The PC is not just for media. It informs in one stroke several stakeholders such as juniors, coaches, sponsors and fans. — Akshay Sawai (@AkshSawaiWriter) June 2, 2021

It is part of the job. If she is facing mental health issues then she should take a break not come out and blame the media.

She wasn't going to win anyways. — Raxor 🐂 (@Raxor__blade) June 1, 2021

Says a man who wanted jadeja to be axed from indian side. — Raxor 🐂 (@Raxor__blade) June 1, 2021

If she wasn't the number 1 ranked player(or any top ranked player) , would she have taken that step? She is not wrong in doing what she did but its got a lot to do with her current stage of her career. — Sourav Malani (@souravmalani) June 1, 2021

Sometimes you try too hard to be funny. — Shritam Selma (@Shritam007) June 1, 2021

its a bad thing you are on twitter — Sahil Sidhar (@sahil_sidhar) June 1, 2021

What a comparison boss *slow clap* — sourav sethi (@ultimatesourav) June 1, 2021

Doesn't make sense💁 — Nandita (@nandita098) June 1, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja vs Sanjay Manjrekar

Team India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make his mark in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final and five-matches Test series against England. Ravindra Jadeja who is currently serving his quarantine period in Mumbai along with other members of Team India recently opened up on his signature sword-waving celebration during the infamous 2019 Cricket World Cup towards the commentator box. Ravindra Jadeja in an interaction with the media recalled his celebration towards the commentary box where cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was sitting.

During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja got involved in an argument where the Indian commentator had termed the all-rounder 'Bits and Pieces' cricketer. Sanjay Manjrekar had slammed the idea of Virat Kohli & co. to play with all-rounders and not specialists. Criticising Ravindra Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar had said, "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner."

This statement by Sanjay Manjrekar did not go down well with Ravindra Jadeja as he took to his Twitter and wrote, "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea."

SOURCE: SANJAY MANJREKAR TWITTER