Sanjay Manjrekar Surprised As Ishan Kishan Bats At No.3 Post 'sensational Debut' As Opener

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has said that he was surprised to see youngster Ishan Kishan bat at number three just two days after he had scored a match-winning half-century on his international debut.

Kishan had opened the innings with KL Rahul in the second T20I on Sunday and with the limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma's inclusion in Team India's playing XI for the third game, the left-handed batsman had to bat at number three as Rohit and Rahul opened the innings. This was also made clear by Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the toss as well.

'After a sensational debut...': Sanjay Manjrekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Manjrekar wrote it is just beyond his understanding that Ishan Kishan is not opening the innings in the next game after a sensational debut as a T20 opener.

Even the passionate cricket fans came forward to give their opinions as to what might have been the reason behind this strategy.

Here are some of the reactions:

Just giving Rahul more chances — HarshðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@harshp2510) March 16, 2021

Poor captaincy — Hardik Gehlot (@ImHardikGehlot) March 16, 2021

That's just being stubborn. Plans need to change if someone performs like that. — Yash Sunil Runwal (@duddalyash) March 16, 2021

Absolutely. Either of rahul or rohit should be warming the bench. Sad for surya too.. Rested! — Dr Rikin Gogri ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@dr_rikin) March 16, 2021

They’re asking question that didn’t need to be asked... moving IK down the order and dropping a debutant that didn’t in his first match is incomprehensible. — TexasCricketCommenter (@CricketKaran1) March 16, 2021

Everyone wants Rohit to play

Everyone wants KL Rahul to open

Dhawan is dropped already

You can't get both !! — Abhinav (@DeadlyYorkers) March 16, 2021

Just india T20 policy — Clairvoyant (@Anachronist26) March 16, 2021

Coming back to Kishan, the youngster had a dream start to his international cricketing career as he scored a match-winning half-century on Sunday night. The southpaw's impactful knock of a 32-ball 56 included five boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 175.

Ishan Kishan fails to impress in the 3rd T20I

There were a lot of expectations from Kishan in the third T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad but unfortunately, his stay in the middle did not last too long as he walked back to the dugout after having scored four runs off nine deliveries. The youngster was dismissed just before Powerplay as India found themselves in a spot of bother at 24/3.

On the second delivery of the sixth over, medium-pacer Chris Jordan had bowled a short ball around off stump as the southpaw attempted an aggressive pull shot. The ball took the top edge of his bat and for a moment it appeared as if it would end up deceiving wicker-keeper Jos Buttler completely. Nevertheless, the stumper kept his eyes on the ball till the very last minute and also avoided a collision with a fielder to complete a very good catch.