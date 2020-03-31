Sanjay Manjrekar 'wishes That His House Was Smaller', Twitterati Trolls Commentator Again

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the stopping of a lot of essential services and as a result, most people have to take up the daily chores that their house needs. Former Team India batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, too, seems to be feeling the impact of the same. As with most things Manjrekar posts, trollers and memers started flooding the replies of this Sanjay Manjrekar house tweet.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Sanjay Manjrekar gets trolled for reminding everyone that it is a Sunday

Sanjay Manjrekar house tweet turns into a troll fest

Sanjay Manjrekar, who was probably cleaning his house, made a tweet hoping that his house was smaller. The tweet clearly implied that Manjrekar's house was to big for him to clean and the "#QuarantineDuties" that came along with it cleared any doubt that remained. Here is the tweet.

Wish our house was smaller. #QuarantineDuties — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 31, 2020

Fans, however, unleashed their wrath on Manjrekar, who recently lost out on a BCCI commentary contract. The former batsman had also gotten some disrepute over his on-air commentary fued with Harsha Bhogle during the IND vs BAN Pink Ball Test last year.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle & Sanjay Manjrekar hail PM Modi's decision of country-wide lockdown

Fans react to Sanjay Manjrekar house tweet

Here are some of the best responses that the Sanjay Manjrekar house tweet received.

Dont worry your career is ! — khaatapeeta (@motukhotu) March 31, 2020

सड़क किनारे टेंट लगा लो सर — AIN (@JATizzm) March 31, 2020

@imjadeja be like: Don't worry 😆

It will convert into "bit and peaces'😛 very soon. — Ratan patel (@RarTalk) March 31, 2020

Atleast stay happy and fortunate for one thing in life. — Aryan Chopra (@aryanchopra1) March 31, 2020

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar reveals why the Mumbai Ranji team cannot produce good fast bowlers

IPL 2020: BCCI to declare fate amidst coronavirus concerns

The rising coronavirus concerns in the country made the BCCI postpone the IPL 2020 till April 15. Now, reports have emerged that the tournament may be entirely shelved as the novel coronavirus tightens its grip on India. The BCCI has not made any official announcement on the matter yet.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar feels India need Suresh Raina-like player for KL Rahul to open in ODIs