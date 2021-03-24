Sanjay Manjrekar Urges Indian team Management To Nurture Kuldeep Yadav

India defeated England in the opening match of the one-day series and broke the jinx of losing the opening past from the past 5 ODI series. England was defeated by team India along with a margin of 66 runs and therefore India is leading the 3 match ODI series by 1-0. Although for skipper Virat Kohli there were lots of positivities after the victory in the first ODI, Sanjay Manjrekar thinks there is a sign of worry emerging for the team.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his worry about the depleting bowling performance of India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep Yadav was selected ahead of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the first ODI against England. Kuldeep has been warming the bench and has been in and out of the team on a regular basis for the past few series.

In a match where debutant Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya showcased their skills, Kuldeep Yadav failed to left his impression. In the first ODI, Kuldeep in his spell of 9 overs looked to try different things, however, he was not able to bowl in the right areas. In his 9 overs spell, Kuldeep gave 68 runs and did not get any wicket.

Talking to espncricinfo.com, Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his worry over Kuldeep Yadav's depleting form. Sanjay Manjrekar also urged the Indian team management to nurture the wrist-spinner so that he can perform well for the team.

"He has realised what he (Kuldeep Yadav) needs to do. So he's basically conforming to the modern-day needs of cricket. People wanted him to bowl quicker and we saw Kuldeep Yadav bowling very quickly today. He bowled mostly in the mid-80s. It was just one ball that was just 70 km per hour. Earlier there used to be many balls in 70 km per hour. He bowled 109 km per hour delivery as well. His bowling that flipper which were two high full-tosses on a couple of occasions so he trying to change, he is trying to become something that he is not," said Manjrekar. READ | Sanjay Manjrekar elated after Krunal Pandya & Prasidh Krishna receive maiden ODI caps

'Kuldeep Yadav is somebody who is out of the box'

Sanjay Manjrekar also said, "In the process, I have seen the first time Kuldeep Yadav loses accuracy. He started off bowling two almost sorts of rank short deliveries. I have never seen him not being accurate and one final point about him very critical as well that there was only one bowl he bowled outside the off-stump to a batsman. To the right-hander, he focused on the middle and leg stump line which is a line of a bowler who is slightly defensive worried about getting hit fours and sixes whether that was the brief I don't know but the change of line and the pace and loss of accuracy tells me that there are few things going wrong for Kuldeep Yadav. It is critical for Indian team management to nurture Kuldeep Yadav. He has started to become a very different bowler. It's very important that he must stick to his strength."

"Kuldeep Yadav is somebody who is out of the box and if you look after him well he's gonna serve you longer and rewards will be richer. Sometimes I worry where his career is going," added Manjrekar.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)