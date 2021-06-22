Sanjay Manjrekar Urges Senior Offie R Ashwin To Prove His Mettle In Overseas Conditions

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has said that the time has come for senior Team India off-spinner R Ashwin to prove his mettle in overseas conditions.

R Ashwin is currently playing in the ongoing ICC WTC final against New Zealand at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. He had accounted for a well-set Kiwi opener Tom Latham on Day 3 for 30. Ashwin finished the day with figures of 1/20 from his 12 overs.

Sanjay Manjrekar wants R Ashwin to make it count in overseas conditions

"He is surely a high-class bowler but I will again tell everyone that he's a brilliant match-winner on turning pitches in India. But this is his third tour to England. He has been to Australia three times and twice to South Africa and here he hasn't shown a long impactful spell yet to win the game for India. The time has come for Ashwin to do just that," said Sanjay Manjrekar while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

WTC Final: Play on Day 4 abandoned without a ball being bowled

The play on Day 4 had to be abandoned without a single ball bowled due to rain. New Zealand was supposed to resume batting in the morning at their overnight score of 101/2 with skipper Kane Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor out there in the middle but that could not happen due to bad weather conditions.

After an unfortunate washout on Day 4, play will likely commence on Day 5 as the weather is expected to remain dry throughout the day with outbreaks of light rain in between.

Southampton weather update

"Cloudy with light rain and drizzle in the far southeast, mainly Kent and Sussex, during the morning. Becoming drier, although the cloud will be slow to break up during the day. Probably staying on the cool side underneath the cloud. Maximum temperature 19 °C," UK Met Office said in its forecast.

The playing conditions also confirm the allocation of a Reserve Day that will be used to make up for any lost time during the scheduled days of the WTC Final. June 23 is set aside as the Reserve Day and both the above decisions were made prior to the beginning of the World Test Championship.