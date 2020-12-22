Sanju Samson Anniversary: How IPL Superstar's Love Story With Wife Charulatha Blossomed

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, despite his lack of experience at the international level, acquires a legion of fans each year through his dominant batting show in Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. The Kerala-based batsman has been tipped by many to become one of the stars to take Indian cricket forward in years to come.

Apart from being an entertainer on the field, Sanju Samson appears to hold a charming ‘family man’ personality as well as he often shares his personal life events on social media. On Tuesday, December 22, the 26-year-old once again took to his account and shared an image of himself and his wife Charulatha celebrating their second marriage anniversary.

Sanju Samson anniversary with wife

Sanju Samson anniversary: Timeline of cricketer’s love story with wife Charulatha

Sanju Samson's wife's name is Charulatha Remesh. They have known each other since their college days as they went to Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. Here is a look at the couple, reminiscing their years together by roaming around their college campus.

Both Sanju Samson and Charulatha Remesh tied the knot on December 22, 2018. Their marriage ceremony took place in their hometown of Thiruvananthapuram and it was a private affair attended by their family and friends. Here is a glimpse of their marriage ceremony.

Since marriage, Sanju Samson has often updated his social media feed through pictures of himself and his wife, whenever the two are celebrating any festivals or going out together. Here is a look at some of Samson’s latest feeds from his social media accounts.

How much is Sanju Samson net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Sanju Samson net worth is estimated to be ₹43 crore ($5.8 million) as of the year 2020. The aforementioned net worth comprises of the salary he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an active cricket player. The Sanju Samson net worth also includes the salary he receives from Kerala Cricket Association for his domestic cricketing commitments. He also endorses Club Mahindra, an online portal for booking holiday resorts.

How much is Sanju Samson IPL 2020 price?

Sanju Samson IPL 2020 price, as per Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and retaining window, is estimated to be ₹8 crore ($1.1 million). The cricketer made every penny count, as he ended up becoming their leading run-scorer of the recently-concluded season, minting 375 runs in 14 innings at a strike-rate of 158.89.

Disclaimer: The above Sanju Samson net worth and Sanju Samson IPL 2020 price figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Sanju Samson net worth and Sanju Samson IPL 2020 price figure.

Image source: Sanju Samson Instagram

