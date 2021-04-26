Sanju Samson, Chris Morris Engage In Banter Over That Run Not Taken Against Punjab: Watch

In the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) one of the most debated incidents — when Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson denied a single to his fellow teammate Chris Morris — has finally got a response from the two stakeholders actually involved in the action. The Royals on Monday shared a video on its Twitter handle, where Samson and Morris engage in fun banter over the event and share a laugh together. In the video, Samson asks Morris about the funniest moment so far in the season, to which the South African all-rounder jokingly reminds him about the denied single and says, "I'm actually quite fast".

"Funniest moment on the field was when we were in a very tight situation in the game and there was no trust between a batsman that I can get back to the non-striker's end. It was quite funny because I'm actually quite fast. So, I would have made it back, but that was quite funny," Morris said while answering Samson's question. Responding to Morris' pun, Samson clarifies that he was not confident about himself getting back safely to the striker's end, which is why he denied the single.

What happened between Samson and Morris?

Samson had grabbed all the headlines for denying a single to his partner Chris Morris ahead of the final ball of the game against Punjab Kings on April 12. Samson refused a single to Morris when RR needed 5 runs to win off just 2 balls. After denying a run, Samson tried hitting the final ball over the boundary but fell 5-6 yards short and was caught in the deep by PBKS batsman Deepak Hooda. Samson, who had already scored a century by the Morris arrived in the middle, was favourite to finish the game as he was batting with a strike rate of more than 180. In the end, RR lost the game by 4 runs.

Morris, who is also the most expensive player in the history of the cash-rich tournament, came back stronger in the next game as he finished the game for Rajasthan with the bat and proved his worth. Rajasthan is slated to play its next game against Mumbai Indians on April 29. RR is currently sitting at number 6 on the points table, just above bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

(Image Credit: PTI)