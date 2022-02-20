'Sanju Samson Definitely In Scheme Of Things,' Says Chetan Sharma Amid Saha Controversy

Sanju Samson who last played for India in an ODI in Sri Lanka last year, has made a return to the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka at home starting February 24. With KL Rahul having been ruled out due to injury and Rishabh Pant rested, Samson will fancy his chances of getting into the XI.

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Australia later this year, Sanju Samson will hope to impress the selectors. When asked about Sanju Samson's chances to be a part of the T20 World Cup, Chief selector Chetan Sharma said that the Kerala-born keeper is surely in the scheme of things.

“Sanju is in our scheme of things. Most importantly we have to see which is a cricketer who will be useful on Australian wickets. He is definitely in our scheme of things for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year,” he said in the virtual press conference on Saturday (February 19).

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Md Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Why was Wriddhiman Saha dropped? "We can't tell you," says Chetan Sharma

Meanwhile, Chetan Sharma also addressed questions about Wriddhiman Saha being dropped from Team India.

Sharma said while talking to PTI, "Look, age isn't something we give a lot of credence. On what grounds Wriddhi has been dropped, we can't tell you. But there comes a time when you start thinking about youngsters when you don't play for long. Also, I don't know why Saha is not playing Ranji Trophy. That's not my jurisdiction and that's what the state unit must look into. That's why we want players to go and play Ranji Trophy if you are not playing international or rested due to workload management or injured and undergoing rehabilitation."

Image: PTI, AP