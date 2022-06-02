Sanju Samson Delivers Inspiring Speech To RR Team, Hetmyer's Reaction Is Unmissable; WATCH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson delivered an inspiring speech to his team after their efforts of winning a second title ended in vain when they lost in the IPL 2022 final to Gujarat Titans (GT). Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, GT produced some outstanding performances and deserved to win the title, having also been the best team through the league stages. While Samson was delivering his speech, Shimron Hetmyer was hilariously eating, a moment that could not escape the camera.

Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer involved in hilarious interaction

After outstanding efforts to reach the IPL 2022 final, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said, "The level and standard of cricket we have played throughout the tournament makes me very proud, very proud to be a part of a team like this. I am just 27 and I am a leader of this team, I felt every time I walked out to the ground with you all together I felt like, this is the way I want to play cricket. Yes, we all want to go back home but if you ask me, I would like to stay and play a few more games with all of you guys."

While the 27-year-old was giving an inspiring speech, he too could not take his eyes off Shimron Hetmyer, who was busy focused on his dinner. "And would like to thank the support staff, physios, masseurs. And Hettie thanks for eating that dinner while I am giving a great speech." His teammates began to laugh, while the camera then moved to Hetmyer, who seemed to give a confused reaction.

When it came to reflect on the outstanding IPL 2022 season that Rajasthan Royals had, head coach Kumar Sangakkara added, "I think it's really important that we all appreciate the process that got us here all, the great cricket that we played, and also take a reality check from today that wasn't good enough."

The legendary Sri Lankan captain went on to add, "We had opportunities, yes. But to convert in a final, it takes a special effort, and Gujarat were deserved winners; they beat us three times in three games that we played against them. And that just proves that on the day they were better and there's no shame in losing."