Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal Share Experiences Of Their First Meeting With Rahul Dravid

Indian batsman Sanju Samson has heaped praise on Rahul Dravid, saying "each and every member in the squad is lucky to learn their cricket from him". Samson stated on Star Sports' 'Follow The Blues' show that he enjoys being in Dravid's company. Samson also discussed his first meeting with Dravid, which occurred during the Rajasthan Royals' trials. Samson said that when he was called for the trials, he performed well, and Dravid approached him and asked if he wanted to play for his team. "That was the most important moment in my life," Samson added.

Devdutt Padikkal also shared his experience of meeting with Rahul Dravid for the first time. Padikkal said he first met with Dravid when he was at school, where the legendary cricketer had come as chief guest in one of the sports day events. Padikkal said he was awestruck by Dravid's "calm" and "gentle" behaviour despite achieving so much while playing for the country. Padikkal said that to have Dravid as his coach and mentor is probably the best thing that has ever happened to him, calling it a "great feeling". Padikkal is hopeful of learning a lot of things from Dravid during the Sri Lanka tour.

Dravid to take over as Team India coach?

Samson and Padikkal are both members of the India squad that is in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series. In the absence of regular coach Ravi Shastri, who is in England with the Test squad preparing for the five-match series against the hosts, Rahul Dravid has been named head coach for the Sri Lanka tour. Dravid was earlier the coach of the India Under-19 team that lifted the ICC World Cup in 2018. Dravid was then named Director of Cricket at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA). It is speculated that Dravid will take over as Team India's regular head coach following the conclusion of the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will also mark the end of Shastri's contract.

India is scheduled to play a three-match ODI and as many T20I matches against Sri Lanka in Colombo, starting July 18. Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy. Apart from Dhawan and Kumar, only a handful of other senior Indian players have been included in the team, including Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav.

(Image Credit: PTI)

