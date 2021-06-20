Sanju Samson Gives Sneak Peek Into Quarantine Life Ahead Of India's Sri Lanka Tour; WATCH

Sanju Samson seems to be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the upcoming away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting July 13. Samson has succeeded in finding a place in the Indian squad as the wicket-keeper batsman along with youngsters Ishan Kishan.

Less than a month before the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, Sanju Samson has given a sneak peek into his quarantine life.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle, the Kerala wicket-keeper batsman can be seen working out rigorously as he looks to rediscover his rhythm and get back into the groove ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

In the next segment, Sanju Samson looks forward to having a healthy lunch and the food items on the table include dal, roti, soya kheema, etc. Sanju can then be seen enjoying a cycling session in the evening after which he goes out to get drenched in the rain. In the end, the limited-overs stumper has an ice bath and then proceeds to have his dinner.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan gets to don the gloves in the upcoming series.

India vs Sri Lanka

With the full-strength Indian squad in the United Kingdom for a three-and-a-half-month long tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent a team of white-ball specialists for an away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting July 13 where the Men In Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and as manyT20Is. India will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan while pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy for that particular series.

India's Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

